ETV Bharat / international

Trivedi Signals Scope For India-Bangladesh Reset, Ganges Treaty Renewal In Focus

Newly appointed High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, addresses the media in Dhaka on June 25. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh are approaching a potentially consequential moment in their bilateral relationship, with the proposed visit of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India coinciding with negotiations over the future of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi’s optimistic assessment of the relationship and his assurance that outstanding issues can be resolved suggest that New Delhi wants to use renewed political engagement to create momentum on difficult questions.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday evening after separate courtesy meetings with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trivedi said discussions covered a range of issues and were held in a positive atmosphere.

“Once Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to India is confirmed and the joint working group sits down with the necessary documents, everything will move in a positive direction,” the Dhaka Tribune news website quoted Trivedi as saying.

On the renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty between the two countries that is set to expire in December this year, he said the joint working group of the two countries was already discussing the matter.

“I hope they will meet soon,” the High Commissioner said.

“There is no issue that cannot be resolved. Whatever is necessary in the interests of the people of both countries will be done.”

Trivedi’s meetings with Foreign Minister Rahman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Islam, and his description of the discussions as positive, indicate that diplomatic channels between New Delhi and Dhaka are becoming more functional after a period of considerable strain.

Since the political transition in Bangladesh following the August 2024 ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, relations between New Delhi and Dhaka experienced a period of uncertainty.

India’s concerns over the direction of the new government that assumed power in February this year and Bangladesh’s concerns over India’s handling of migration and border issues created friction.

However, several developments this year have indicated efforts by both sides to rebuild confidence.

The proposed visit of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India could become an important political milestone in this process.

India has already invited Rahman to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September, an invitation that could provide an opportunity for direct engagement between the two governments at the highest level.

For New Delhi, the importance of such a visit would go beyond protocol.

It could provide the political space necessary to discuss a range of sensitive issues simultaneously - water sharing, border management, security cooperation, trade, connectivity, energy, visas and people-to-people ties.

Rather than allowing individual disputes to dominate the relationship, both sides could begin rebuilding a broader framework of cooperation.

The most consequential element of Trivedi’s statement is his reference to the renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty.

Signed on December 12, 1996, the treaty governs the sharing of Ganges waters at Farakka during the lean season from January 1 to May 31. It has a 30-year validity and is due to expire in December 2026. The treaty’s renewal is, therefore, not merely a technical matter; it has become a major test of the political relationship between India and Bangladesh.

The treaty’s future has particular significance for Bangladesh because the Ganges is crucial to agriculture, fisheries, navigation and the livelihoods of communities in the country's southwest.

For India, the issue involves not only its obligations to Bangladesh but also the interests of the states through which the river system flows, particularly West Bengal.

This makes the negotiations politically and hydrologically complex.