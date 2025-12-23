ETV Bharat / international

Trapped Under Israeli Bombardment, Gazans Fear The 'New Border'

Children look on from a shelter in the Nuseirat camp for displaced Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip ( AFP )

Khan Yunis: When her children, trembling with fear, ask where the family can go to escape Israel's continued bombardment in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis area, Umm Ahmed has no answer.

In her small, devastated village near Khan Yunis city, recent Israeli strikes shattered the tenuous sense of peace delivered by a ceasefire that has largely held since October 10. Residents say the attacks have targeted neighbourhoods east of the so-called Israeli-controlled Yellow Line -- a demarcation established under the truce between Israel and Hamas.

More than two years after a devastating war, tens of thousands of Gazans still live in tents or damaged homes in these areas, where the Israeli army maintains control and operates checkpoints. Now, many fear being forced from their homes, compelled to move west of the Yellow Line.

"We don't sleep at night because of fear. The bombardments in the east are relentless," said Umm Ahmed, 40. "My children tremble at every explosion and ask me, 'Where can we go?' And I have no answer." Her home in Bani Suheila has been completely destroyed, yet the family has stayed, pitching a tent beside the ruins.

"Staying close to our destroyed home is easier than facing the unknown," Umm Ahmed said. Crossing the Yellow Line to Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis, is not an option for them. There, makeshift camps stretch as far as the eye can see, housing tens of thousands of Palestinians who fled the fighting. "There is no place left for anyone there, and not enough food or water," Umm Ahmed said, as Gaza remains trapped in a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

'We will not leave'