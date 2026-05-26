Train Hits School Bus In Belgium, Several Victims: Minister
The accident happened at around 8:08 am when a minibus was struck by a train that was due to stop at the next station
By AFP
Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Brussels: A train crashed into a school bus in Belgium on Tuesday, leaving several "victims", the country's interior minister said.
"With great dismay, I learnt of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. I wish the injured much strength," minister Bernard Quintin wrote on X. A spokesman for the rail network operator Infrabel told AFP the collision happened at a level crossing in the northern Flanders region.
Met grote verslagenheid verneem ik het tragische ongeval in Buggenhout, waarbij een schoolbus werd gegrepen door een trein.— Bernard Quintin (@BernardQuintin_) May 26, 2026
Mijn gedachten gaan uit naar de slachtoffers en hun naasten. Ik wens de gewonden veel sterkte toe.
Dank onze hulpdiensten voor hun snelle inzet ter plaatse.
"The impact was extremely violent," spokesman Frederic Sacre said, describing the toll as "dramatic".
"It happened at around 8:08 am when a minibus was struck by a train that was due to stop at the next station, which was about a kilometre away," he said. Asked by AFP, the Belgian police refused to confirm the casualty toll from the incident.
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