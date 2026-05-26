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Train Hits School Bus In Belgium, Several Victims: Minister

The accident happened at around 8:08 am when a minibus was struck by a train that was due to stop at the next station

Train hits school bus in Belgium
Representational Image (IANS)
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By AFP

Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Brussels: A train crashed into a school bus in Belgium on Tuesday, leaving several "victims", the country's interior minister said.

"With great dismay, I learnt of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. I wish the injured much strength," minister Bernard Quintin wrote on X. A spokesman for the rail network operator Infrabel told AFP the collision happened at a level crossing in the northern Flanders region.

"The impact was extremely violent," spokesman Frederic Sacre said, describing the toll as "dramatic".

"It happened at around 8:08 am when a minibus was struck by a train that was due to stop at the next station, which was about a kilometre away," he said. Asked by AFP, the Belgian police refused to confirm the casualty toll from the incident.

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TAGGED:

BELGIUM TRAIN SCHOOL BUS CRASH
BERNARD QUINTIN
BELGIUM ACCIDENT

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