ETV Bharat / international

Train Hits School Bus In Belgium, Several Victims: Minister

Brussels: A train crashed into a school bus in Belgium on Tuesday, leaving several "victims", the country's interior minister said.

"With great dismay, I learnt of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. I wish the injured much strength," minister Bernard Quintin wrote on X. A spokesman for the rail network operator Infrabel told AFP the collision happened at a level crossing in the northern Flanders region.