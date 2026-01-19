ETV Bharat / international

Trade War In No One's Interest: UK PM Keir Starmer Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday stressed that the UK and the US remain close allies and a trade war is in no one's interest amid mounting pressure from President Donald Trump’s tariff threats over his pursuit of Greenland. Addressing an emergency press conference from Downing Street, Starmer dismissed the notion that Trump was planning military action to take over Greenland.

He reiterated his previous message that the use of tariffs against allies is “completely wrong” after the American President had taken to his Truth Social platform to declare 10 per cent tariffs on goods imported to the US from the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland from February 1.

“A trade war is in no one’s interest and my job is to act always in the UK’s national interest,” said Starmer.

“That is why yesterday I spoke to President Trump, to European leaders and to the Secretary General of NATO, to find a solution rooted in partnership, facts and mutual respect; because that is how strong alliances protect shared interests," he said.

Starmer told reporters that he continues to speak with Trump “regularly" and that mature alliances are not about pretending differences don’t exist but about addressing them directly.

“On Greenland, the right way to approach an issue this serious is through calm discussion between allies. Let’s be clear, the security of Greenland matters and it will matter more as climate change reshapes the Arctic.