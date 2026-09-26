ETV Bharat / international

Trade Deal Is Going To Unleash Another Level Of US-India Relations: State Department Official

Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes his remarks in the visitor book in the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on Friday, February 14, 2025. ( IANS )

New York: The US-India trade deal is going to "unleash another level" of bilateral relations that haven't been accomplished in decades, a Senior State Department Official has said. The official said the two countries were "90 per cent there" with the deal, with only a few final issues being worked out.

"I would say stay tuned, which we keep saying, but we are – we are very close – it's like a 90-per cent-plus there and just those final things being worked out, so I hope you're going to see something very soon on that," the official said in response to a question by PTI on when the trade deal between India and the US is expected to be inked.

"And that's really going to just unleash another level of US-India relations, something that hasn't really – we haven't been able to get there in decades when it comes to trade. "This has always been the sticking point in the relationship. And so I think we're very close and it's going to be, I think, very, very exciting when we get there," the official said.

On another question on Secretary of State Marco Rubio's upcoming visit to India in October, the person said, "This is all part of the continuous growth and attention to the US-India partnership. There's a lot happening."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the US for the G20 Summit being hosted by the US in Florida in December. The official said there may be some big announcements on that front. "There's just a lot happening in the relationship." The official said it will be the third time the foreign ministers meet this year related to the Quad.

"That's unprecedented. They've never met this many times, and I think that just tells you the attention that we're giving, the importance of this diplomatic grouping, the importance that India also places on it, as well as Japan and Australia. And stay tuned as well," the official said.