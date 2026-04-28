ETV Bharat / international

Tourism Plummets In US-Blockaded Cuba

A classic American car drives past the Grand Aston La Habana hotel in Havana on March 12, 2026. Tourist arrivals in Cuba plummeted in the first quarter of 2026, affected by the US fuel embargo and the suspension of international flights. ( AFP )

Havana: Tourist trips to Cuba almost halved since the beginning of the year, Havana's statistics office said Monday, as a US fuel blockade pummels the island and international flights remain suspended.

Cuba has weathered severe economic difficulties since the imposition of a US trade embargo in 1962, but President Donald Trump's fuel blockade of the island nation since January marks a new economic low, with regular blackouts now part of daily life.

The harsh measures have not spared Cuba's tourism sector, usually its second-biggest source of foreign currency and an employer of over 300,000 people.

Between January and March, the island received 298,057 foreign visitors -- 48 percent fewer than the same period in 2025, figures published by the national statistics office ONEI showed.

March saw a record-breaking drop, when just 35,561 foreign tourists visited Cuba. The decline affected markets across the board, with 54.2 percent fewer visits from Canada and 37.5 percent fewer Russian tourists.