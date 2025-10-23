ETV Bharat / international

International Court of Justice Tells Israel It Must Allow UNRWA To Supply Aid To Gaza

Judges walk to their seats before reading the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on what Israel must do to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. ( AP )

The Hague, Netherlands: The International Court of Justice said on Wednesday that Israel must allow the U.N. aid agency in Gaza, known as UNRWA, to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian territory.

The Hague-based court was asked late last year by the U.N. General Assembly to determine Israel’s legal obligations after the country passed laws effectively banning the agency, the main provider of aid to Gaza, from operating there. Israel “is under the obligation to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by the United Nations and its entities, including UNRWA,” ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said.

Israel has not allowed UNRWA to bring in its supplies since March. But the agency continues to operate in Gaza, running health centers, mobile medical teams, sanitation services and school classes for children. It says it has 6,000 trucks of supplies waiting to get in. The commissioner-general of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, said in a message on X that he welcomed “the unambiguous ruling by the International Court of Justice today.”

“With huge amounts of food & other life saving supplies on standby in Egypt & Jordan, UNRWA has the resources & expertise to immediately scale up the humanitarian response in Gaza & help alleviate the suffering of the civilian population,” he added.

Ceasefire to consider

The advisory opinion from the World Court comes as a fragile U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Oct. 10, continues to hold. Israel has denied it has violated international law, saying the court's proceedings are biased, and the country didn't attend hearings in April. However, Israel provided a 38-page written submission for the court to consider.

In a written statement, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the opinion and said Israel “fully upholds its obligations under International Law.” It added, in a reference to UNRWA, that Israel “will not cooperate with an organization that is infested with terror activities.”

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called the ruling “an important decision” and said he hoped that Israel will abide by it.

“This decision comes at a moment in which we are doing everything we can to boost our humanitarian aid in Gaza,” Guterres told The Associated Press in Geneva. “So the impact of this decision is decisive in order for us to be able to do it to the level that is necessary for the tragic situation in which the people of Gaza still is.”

UNRWA ban

UNRWA has faced criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies, who say the group is deeply infiltrated by Hamas. The agency rejects that claim, and the ICJ found that Israel hadn't “substantiated the allegations,” Iwasawa said.