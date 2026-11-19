ETV Bharat / international

Top UN Court Says Evidence Shows Myanmar Forces Killed Some 10,000 Rohingya In 2017

A view of the Peace Palace, housing the International Court of Justice, which opens a week of hearings in a border dispute dating back to the end of the 19th century between Guyana and Venezuela, in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, May 4, 2026 ( AP )

The Hague: The top United Nations court said Thursday that evidence shows that Myanmar forces killed some 10,000 Rohingya in 2017 military operations. The death toll announcement came early in a three-hour sitting to read out the International Court of Justice’s decision on whether Myanmar committed genocide in a brutal offensive against the Rohingya nearly a decade ago. The violence forced hundreds of thousands of the mainly Muslim minority to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

“The court finds that Myanmar’s security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence, as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya,” the World Court’s President Yuji Iwasawa said.

The top United Nations court opened a hearing Thursday to deliver its judgment on whether Myanmar committed genocide in a brutal offensive against the Rohingya Muslim minority. The president of the International Court of Justice, Japan’s Yuji Iwasawa, formally declared the hearing open in a packed Great Hall of Justice. The reading of the 15-judge court’s decision is expected to take three hours.

The Muslim-majority African nation of Gambia launched the proceedings at the International Court of Justice in 2019, asking it to rule that Myanmar has breached the 1948 Genocide Convention, order the nation to put an end to any illegal activities targeting the Rohingya and ensure those responsible for genocide are punished.

Myanmar has defended its military campaign, calling it a legitimate counterterrorism operation that did not amount to genocide. The judgment comes while the World Court also is handling genocide allegations linked to the Gaza conflict and the war in Ukraine.

“Genocides have similarities in how they are committed so this decision will have an impact on other cases,” said Melanie O’Brien, a professor of international law at the University of Western Australia.

In August 2017, Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in northern Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

Under the 1948 convention, to establish that genocide occurred, the court will have to find that there was an intent to destroy the Rohingya “in whole or in part.”