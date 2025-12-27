Top Ten Climate Disasters Cost The World Over $120 Billion In 2025: Report
Asia accounted for four of the top six costliest disasters, with flooding in India and Pakistan killing more than 1,860 people
Published : December 27, 2025 at 5:33 AM IST
Heatwaves, wildfires, droughts, and storms cost the world more than $120 billion in 2025, according to a new Christian Aid report titled 'Counting the Cost 2025'. The report identified the ten most expensive and impactful climate disasters of the year.
"The ten most financially costly events all had an impact of more than $1 billion, with the combined total topping more than $122 billion in damage. Most of these estimates are based only on insured losses, meaning the true financial costs are likely to be even higher, while the human costs are often uncounted," found the report.
Emeritus Professor of Atmospheric Physics, Imperial College London, said: "These disasters are not ‘natural’ — they are the predictable result of continued fossil fuel expansion and political delay."
The report also highlighted ten extreme weather events that didn’t rack up big enough insured losses to make the top ten but were just as devastating and often affected millions. These included several events in poorer countries where many people don’t have insurance and where data is less available.
In terms of events which caused the highest financial cost, the US bore the brunt, with the fires in California topping the list as the single biggest one-off event at $60 billion in damage and leading to the deaths of more than 400 people.
Second on the list was the cyclones and floods that struck Southeast Asia in November, causing $25 billion in damage and killing more than 1,750 people across Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Malaysia.
Third were the devastating floods in China, which displaced thousands, caused $11.7 billion in damage and killed at least 30.
Patrick Watt, Christian Aid CEO, said: "The suffering caused by the climate crisis is a political choice. It is being driven by decisions to continue burning fossil fuels, to allow emissions to rise, and to break promises on climate finance. In 2026, world leaders must act - supporting communities already adapting at a local level, and providing the resources urgently needed to protect lives, land and livelihoods."
No continent was spared from crippling climate disasters in 2025, with at least one disaster in each of the six populated regions of the world making the report.
Drought in Brazil, summer wildfires in Spain and Portugal and February cyclones in Australia and Réunion island off the coast of Africa meant no corner of the world was spared.
Mohamed Adow, Director of Nairobi-based energy and climate think tank, Power Shift Africa, said: "This year lays bare the brutal reality of climate change. While wealthy nations count the financial cost of disasters, millions of people across Africa, Asia and the Caribbean are counting lost lives, homes and futures. In 2026, governments must stop burying their heads in the sand and start responding with real support for the people on the frontlines — through scaled-up finance for those in need and faster emissions reductions."
Asia accounted for four of the top six costliest disasters, with flooding in India and Pakistan killing more than 1,860 people, costing up to $6 billion and affecting more than 7 million people in Pakistan alone. More than $5 billion in damage was caused by typhoons in the Philippines, with more than 1.4 million people displaced.
While the top ten focused on financial costs, which are usually higher in richer countries because they have higher property values and can afford insurance, some of the most devastating extreme weather events in 2025 hit poorer nations, which have contributed little to causing the climate crisis and have the least resources to respond.
These included flooding in Nigeria in May and the Democratic Republic of Congo in April, which affected thousands, with potentially up to 700 deaths in Nigeria alone.
The ongoing drought in Iran and West Asia threatened the 10 million people in Tehran with possible evacuation due to a water crisis.
Making the second list of 10 was also some events that stood out for being particularly unusual, such as the record-breaking heat that led to wildfires in the highlands of Scotland, with 47,000 hectares burned. Japan faced an extreme year of both heavy snowstorms and record-breaking heatwaves.
Worrying climate-related extremes were also recorded in Antarctica and the world’s oceans, which recorded record-breaking sea temperatures and coral bleaching in West Australia, which pose major threats to biodiversity.
Davide Faranda, Research Director at the Laboratoire de Science du Climat et de l'Environnement (LSCE), Institut Pierre Simon Laplace (France), said: "The events documented in this report are not isolated disasters or acts of nature. They are the predictable outcome of a warmer atmosphere and hotter oceans, driven by decades of fossil fuel emissions. Climate change is now measurably amplifying extreme weather across the world, increasing both its intensity and its cost in terms of lives lost, livelihoods destroyed, and economies damaged. What we are seeing in 2025 is not a warning of the future; it is the present reality of climate breakdown."
