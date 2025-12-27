ETV Bharat / international

Top Ten Climate Disasters Cost The World Over $120 Billion In 2025: Report

In an aerial view, a pedestrian walks along a bike path flooded with seawater during a King Tide event in Mill Valley, California. The San Francisco Bay Area coast is experiencing some of the highest tides of the year, commonly referred to as a King Tide — a naturally occurring phenomenon caused when the gravitational forces of the Sun, Moon, and Earth align. These unusually high tides can push water into low-lying streets and other vulnerable areas, producing localized flooding. ( AFP )

Heatwaves, wildfires, droughts, and storms cost the world more than $120 billion in 2025, according to a new Christian Aid report titled 'Counting the Cost 2025'. The report identified the ten most expensive and impactful climate disasters of the year.

"The ten most financially costly events all had an impact of more than $1 billion, with the combined total topping more than $122 billion in damage. Most of these estimates are based only on insured losses, meaning the true financial costs are likely to be even higher, while the human costs are often uncounted," found the report.

Emeritus Professor of Atmospheric Physics, Imperial College London, said: "These disasters are not ‘natural’ — they are the predictable result of continued fossil fuel expansion and political delay."

The report also highlighted ten extreme weather events that didn’t rack up big enough insured losses to make the top ten but were just as devastating and often affected millions. These included several events in poorer countries where many people don’t have insurance and where data is less available.

In terms of events which caused the highest financial cost, the US bore the brunt, with the fires in California topping the list as the single biggest one-off event at $60 billion in damage and leading to the deaths of more than 400 people.

Second on the list was the cyclones and floods that struck Southeast Asia in November, causing $25 billion in damage and killing more than 1,750 people across Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Third were the devastating floods in China, which displaced thousands, caused $11.7 billion in damage and killed at least 30.

Patrick Watt, Christian Aid CEO, said: "The suffering caused by the climate crisis is a political choice. It is being driven by decisions to continue burning fossil fuels, to allow emissions to rise, and to break promises on climate finance. In 2026, world leaders must act - supporting communities already adapting at a local level, and providing the resources urgently needed to protect lives, land and livelihoods."

No continent was spared from crippling climate disasters in 2025, with at least one disaster in each of the six populated regions of the world making the report.