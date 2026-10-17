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Top Pak Commander Criticises Rajnath Singh’s Remarks On Future Terror Attacks

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Islamabad: A top military commander in Pakistan has criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks that any future terrorist act originating from the country will draw an even "stronger response".

“To those who harbour hostile designs across our borders, our stance remains resolute and unambiguous. There is no space for conflict or war in a nuclearised environment,” General Aamer Raza of the National Strategic Command said on Saturday.

Raza was addressing the passing-out parade of cadets of the 154th Long Course at the premier Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul, where he reiterated that Pakistan stood ready to “defend every inch” of its territory. His remarks came a day after the Pakistan Foreign Office condemned Singh’s remarks. "Pakistan rejects and condemns the Indian defence minister's provocative remarks...," Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said on Friday.