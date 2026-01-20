ETV Bharat / international

Top EU Official Questions Trump's Trustworthiness Over Greenland Tariff Threat

People protest against Trump's policy towards Greenland in front of the US consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 ( AP )

Davos: The European Union's top official on Tuesday called into question U.S. President Donald Trump's trustworthiness, saying that he had agreed last year not to impose more tariffs on members of the bloc. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Trump's planned new tariffs over Greenland "a mistake especially between long-standing allies."

She was responding to Trump's announcement that starting February, a 10% import tax will be imposed goods from eight European nations that have rallied around Denmark in the wake of his stepped up calls for the United States to take over the semi-autonomous Danish territory of Greenland.

"The European Union and the United States have agreed to a trade deal last July," Von der Leyen said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "And in politics as in business – a deal is a deal. And when friends shake hands, it must mean something."

"We consider the people of the United States not just our allies, but our friends. And plunging us into a downward spiral would only aid the very adversaries we are both so committed to keeping out of the strategic landscape," she added.

She vowed that the EU's response "will be unflinching, united and proportional." Trump has insisted the U.S. needs the territory for security reasons against possible threats from China and Russia. Earlier Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said America's relations with Europe remain strong and urged trading partners to "take a deep breath" and let tensions driven the new tariff threats over Greenland "play out."

"I think our relations have never been closer," he said.

Trump's threats spark diplomatic flurry across Europe

The American leader's threats have sparked outrage and a flurry of diplomatic activity across Europe, as leaders consider possible countermeasures, including retaliatory tariffs and the first-ever use of the European Union's anti-coercion instrument.

The EU has three major economic tools it could use to pressure Washington: new tariffs, suspension of the U.S.-EU trade deal, and the "trade bazooka" — the unofficial term for the bloc's Anti-Coercion Instrument, which could sanction individuals or institutions found to be putting undue pressure on the EU.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump posted on social media that he had spoken with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. He said "I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland," which is hosting the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week.

France's Macron suggests G-7 meeting in Paris this week

Trump also posted a text message from Emmanuel Macron in which the French president suggested a meeting of members of the Group of Seven industrialized democracies in Paris after the Davos gathering.

Later, however, Trump posted some provocatively doctored images. One showed him planting the U.S. flag next to a sign reading "Greenland, U.S. Territory, Est. 2026." The other showed Trump in the Oval Office next to a map that showed Greenland and Canada covered with the U.S. Stars and Stripes.