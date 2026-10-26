ETV Bharat / international

Top Defence Officials Of Makkah Pact Countries Meet Iranian Security Czar In Tehran

In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, Ibrahim Kalin, the head of Turkey's intelligence service, rear third left, speaks in a meeting of high-level delegations from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, front second left, and other top Iranian officials in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026 ( AP )

Islamabad: Top defence officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan on Monday jointly met Iran's Supreme National Security Council's Secretary Mohsen Rezaei in Tehran to discuss the regional situation, amid escalating tensions in the region.

"The talks will focus on regional security, the fallout from military aggression, and support for Palestine and Lebanon," the channel said.

The quadrilateral meeting comes amid fears that escalating tensions in the region could draw more countries into the fighting. The meeting also comes amid raging tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis in recent weeks, with the Iran-backed group claiming attacks on Saudi airports, oil facilities and military sites. Saudi Arabia has reported intercepting missiles and drones targeting the kingdom.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB shared a video of the meeting, saying the quadrilateral meeting on “regional security and stability” had begun. The video showed Field Marshal Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi sitting with Rezaei, Araghchi, Prince Khalid and Kalin.

This is Munir's second trip to Tehran within a week, amid indications that the US might be preparing for another round of fighting with Iran. According to the Supreme National Security Council's Deputy Secretary Ali Bagheri, the quadrilateral meeting was proposed by Pakistan.

Hours earlier, Bagheri had said that "senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkiye will travel to Tehran as part of efforts to implement the idea of endogenous security in West Asia.”

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye are part of the Makkah Joint Defence agreement signed in August. According to the pact, any attack on one of the three countries would be treated as an attack against all.

The high-level meeting comes days after the Pakistan Army chief met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Rezaei in Tehran.

"The purpose of these senior officials’ trip is consultation with Major General Mohsen Rezaei regarding regional security," Bagheri said.

"All three countries attending this meeting, along with Iran, can take an effective step toward creating endogenous security within the framework of Iran's effective idea for regional security-building with the participation of regional actors, drawing on Iran’s successful experience in national security-building," Bagheri was quoted as saying by the state-run IRNA news agency.