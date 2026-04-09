Top Aide Of Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem Killed By Israel In Beirut
Ali Yusuf Harshi was the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Israel's military said on Thursday that it had struck and killed a close adviser to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem in Beirut a day earlier, when Israeli strikes pummelled Lebanon, leaving at least 182 people dead.
"Yesterday, the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem," the IDF said in a statement on X.
Harshi was "a close associate and personal adviser to... Qassem and played a central role in managing and securing his office", it added.
🔴ELIMINATED: Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem in Beirut.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 9, 2026
A close associate and personal advisor, Harshi played a key role in managing and securing Qassem’s office.
The IDF also struck two key crossings used by Hezbollah to…
Israel has said the ceasefire agreement does not extend to its war in Lebanon with the Iran-backed Hezbollah, although Iran and mediator Pakistan said it does.
Britain’s foreign minister has said Lebanon must be included in a Middle East ceasefire, adding Israel’s continuing attacks on the country are causing mass displacement and dire humanitarian consequences.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told Sky News she is “deeply troubled about the escalating attacks that we saw from Israel in Lebanon yesterday.” She told the BBC the attacks are “completely wrong.”
On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for “each of the belligerents” to fully respect the ceasefire, including in Lebanon, as he spoke separately with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.
Macron said he “told both of them that their decision to accept a ceasefire was the best possible one,” and “must open the way to comprehensive negotiations,” in a message posted on X late Wednesday.
I spoke today with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, as well as with U.S. President Donald Trump.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 8, 2026
I told both of them that their decision to accept a ceasefire was the best possible one.
I expressed my hope…
Macron also said he spoke with Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to express “France’s full solidarity in the face of the indiscriminate strikes carried out by Israel” in the country.
“We condemn these strikes in the strongest possible terms,” Macron said, stressing they pose a direct threat to the sustainability of the ceasefire. More than 180 people were killed in Lebanon Wednesday in the deadliest day of fighting there.
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