ETV Bharat / international

Top Aide Of Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem Killed By Israel In Beirut

Supporters watch a televised speech by Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem during a rally to show their solidarity with Iran, in the southern suburb of Beirut on January 26, 2026. ( AFP )

Israel's military said on Thursday that it had struck and killed a close adviser to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem in Beirut a day earlier, when Israeli strikes pummelled Lebanon, leaving at least 182 people dead. "Yesterday, the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem," the IDF said in a statement on X. Harshi was "a close associate and personal adviser to... Qassem and played a central role in managing and securing his office", it added. Israel has said the ceasefire agreement does not extend to its war in Lebanon with the Iran-backed Hezbollah, although Iran and mediator Pakistan said it does.