Toll Rises To 30 In Karachi Fire, 16 Minors Among Those Missing

Rescue workers and firefighters use heavy machinery to clear the rubble of a burnt building of a multistory shopping plaza following a massive fire in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 ( AP )

Karachi: The death toll in the fire at a shopping plaza in Pakistan’s Karachi increased to 30 on Wednesday, even as 73 persons, including 16 minor boys, remained missing amid continued rescue operations, officials said here. The fire broke out in the basement of the Gul Shopping Plaza, a wholesale and retail market, and quickly spread to the rest of the building in the Saddar area onthe night of January 17. The fire was brought under control only after nearly 36 hours.

Sindh police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed confirmed that the death toll from the fire had risen to 30 as two more bodies were recovered from the rubble on Wednesday morning.

“The bodies were taken to Jinnah Hospital this morning, which takes the casualties to 30. We have been able to identify just 10 as yet as the remaining bodies are badly burnt,” she said. The Sindh provincial government issued an official list of 73 missing persons believed to have been inside the Gul Plaza when the fire broke out on Saturday night.

According to government data, the list of 73 missing people includes women, children and adult males aged between 10 and 69 years of age. There are at least 16 boys aged between 10 and 18 who were either working at shops or were there for shopping, and there are 10 women.