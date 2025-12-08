ETV Bharat / international

Tokyo Says Chinese Jets Locked Radar Onto Japan Fighters

FILE -The Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier, sails into Hong Kong for a port call to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) garrison's presence in the semi-autonomous Chinese city and former British colony on July 7, 2017. ( AP )

Tokyo: Chinese military aircraft locked radar onto Japanese fighter jets southeast of Okinawa's main island, Japan's defence ministry said on Sunday. China's navy said Tokyo's claim was "completely inconsistent with the facts" and told Japan to "immediately stop slandering and smearing".

Relations between Tokyo and Beijing have soured following remarks by new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan. Chinese J-15 fighter jets twice locked radar on Japanese fighter jets on Saturday, without causing damage or injuries, Japan's defence ministry said.

Fighter jets use their radar for fire control to identify targets as well as for search and rescue operations. Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the incident was "dangerous and extremely regrettable", adding that Japan had lodged "a strong protest" with China.

Beijing's foreign ministry said it rejected that protest, and had lodged its own counter-protest, according to state news agency Xinhua. A foreign ministry spokesperson, cited by Xinhua, urged Japan to "immediately stop its dangerous moves of harassing China's normal military exercise and training".

'Deeply concerned'

The two countries have a long-running territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, known as the Diaoyu in China. The tiny, uninhabited islands lie between Okinawa and Taiwan, the much larger self-ruled island that China also claims.