'Titanic'-Themed Satirical Statue Of Trump-Epstein Appears In Front Of US Capitol
The statue was placed by anonymous artists who also erected one of Trump and Epstein holding hands, titled "Best Friends Forever", back in September.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST|
Updated : March 11, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Washington: A 'Titanic'-themed satirical statue featuring US President Donald Trump and late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is seen on the National Mall near the US Capitol in Washington, DC. The statue was placed by anonymous artists who also erected one of Trump and Epstein holding hands, titled "Best Friends Forever", back in September last year.
The installation of the statue comes at a time when Trump is facing renewed scrutiny over his alleged ties with Epstein, the disgraced financier who was close to the world's elite.
Banners showing a picture of US President Donald Trump and late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and reading "Make America Safe Again" were also seen hanging near the satirical statue. The President spent months trying to block the disclosure of files linked to Epstein, before relenting late last year when an initial tranche of files was released.
The Justice Department released more than 3 million pages of records related to Epstein, who took his own life in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Fresh documents released by the US Justice Department last week on Thursday (March 6) contained uncorroborated accusations made by a woman against the Republican President that the department said had been mistakenly withheld during an earlier review.
The department said that it was working to determine if any records were improperly withheld after several news organisations reported that the massive tranche of records that had been made public didn’t include some files documenting a series of interviews conducted in 2019 with a woman who made an allegation against Trump.
The accuser was interviewed by the FBI four times as it sought to assess her account, but a summary of only one of those interviews had been included in the publicly released files. The department said those files had been “incorrectly coded as duplicative,” and therefore were inadvertently not published along with other investigative documents related to the disgraced financier, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019.
However, Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. The department stated in January that some of the documents contain “untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.” (With Agency Inputs)
