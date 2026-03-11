ETV Bharat / international

'Titanic'-Themed Satirical Statue Of Trump-Epstein Appears In Front Of US Capitol

Protest art representing President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein on the National Mall near the Capitol, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: A 'Titanic'-themed satirical statue featuring US President Donald Trump and late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is seen on the National Mall near the US Capitol in Washington, DC. The statue was placed by anonymous artists who also erected one of Trump and Epstein holding hands, titled "Best Friends Forever", back in September last year.

The installation of the statue comes at a time when Trump is facing renewed scrutiny over his alleged ties with Epstein, the disgraced financier who was close to the world's elite.

Banners showing a picture of US President Donald Trump and late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and reading "Make America Safe Again" were also seen hanging near the satirical statue. The President spent months trying to block the disclosure of files linked to Epstein, before relenting late last year when an initial tranche of files was released.

The Justice Department released more than 3 million pages of records related to Epstein, who took his own life in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Fresh documents released by the US Justice Department last week on Thursday (March 6) contained uncorroborated accusations made by a woman against the Republican President that the department said had been mistakenly withheld during an earlier review.