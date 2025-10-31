ETV Bharat / international

Tipu Sultan Pistols, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Painting Set Auction Record In UK

London: A pair of pistols made for Tipu Sultan and an intricate painting of Maharaja Ranjit Singh were among the starring lots that helped set a new auction record for Sotheby’s in London this week. The ‘Arts of the Islamic World and India’ sale on Wednesday fetched a combined total of over 10 million pounds, with both historic Indian auction lots outshining their guide price estimates considerably.

The 18th-century Mysore ruler’s silver-mounted flintlock pistols, made especially for the Tiger of Mysore, sold to a private collector for almost 14 times the estimate for 1.1 million pounds.

The painting of the 19th-century founder of the Sikh Empire, depicting Maharaja Ranjit Singh in procession through a bazaar by artist Bishan Singh set a new record for Sikh art as it was acquired by an institution for 952,500 pounds.

“This wonderfully detailed processional scene depicts Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the Sikh leader, riding his elephant through a bazaar in Lahore,” reads the Sotheby’s catalogue entry.

“He is accompanied by an extravagant court entourage; his chowrie and chatra bearers and his falconer by his side, preceded by horse and camel-drawn carriages carrying his son Sher Singh and a courtesan, and his spiritual and political advisors – Bhai Ram Singh and Raja Gulab Singh.

“In the foreground ascetics and street performers jostle for the Maharaja’s attention and in the background an array of craftsmen, kite-makers and vendors busily trade their wares,” it notes.

In line with many of his swords and weapons in the past, Tipu Sultan’s pistols are traced back to the siege of Seringapatam by the East India Company in May 1799 during which the Mysore ruler was killed and his prized possessions, including his firearms, were looted and taken to Britain.