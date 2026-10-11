ETV Bharat / international

'Time For Ukraine To Get A New President': Trump, Zelensky Clash Over Diesel Deal As Russian Strikes Kill 21

Washington: US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky traded barbs Saturday after Washington moved to ease sanctions on Russian diesel and Moscow's continued strikes on Ukraine killed at least 21 people, including four children.

Trump, whose party faces dim prospects in next month's midterm elections partly over soaring US fuel prices, announced Friday that he had called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and agreed to allow Moscow to release large amounts of diesel onto global markets.

Ukraine and its European allies expressed dismay at the move, with Zelensky telling reporters Friday it was a "weak decision." EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas meanwhile said on Saturday that lifting sanctions on Russian diesel would only help fuel the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.

"This is not the time to ease pressure on Russia, and Europe won't," she wrote online.

Asked about the criticism on Saturday, Trump told reporters that Zelensky had disobeyed his orders not to strike Russian refineries. Trump said the strikes risk worsening global fuel shortages caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

"He better damn well stop," Trump said of the strikes, before adding that "it's time for Ukraine to get a new president."

"I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal, because he could have made many deals that, for some reason, he never does," Trump said.

Shortly afterwards, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham reiterated his "complete solidarity" with Zelensky in a call.

A statement from his Downing Street office said Burnham had also said the UK would "strengthen its sanctions on Russia."

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga also backed his president. "He has the support of the Ukrainian people, and they have the right to decide," he said in a post on X.

Deadly Ukraine Bombardment

Moscow has intensified its deadly bombardment of Ukraine in recent months, sending civilian casualties soaring, while US-led efforts to broker an end to the more than four-and-a-half-year conflict remain deadlocked.

Early Saturday, a Russian glide bomb attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed 20 people, including three children, according to Ukraine's state rescue service.

"Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia," Zelensky said in a post on X.