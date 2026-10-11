'Time For Ukraine To Get A New President': Trump, Zelensky Clash Over Diesel Deal As Russian Strikes Kill 21
Trump told reporters that Zelensky had disobeyed his orders not to strike Russian refineries.
By AFP
Published : October 11, 2026 at 7:58 AM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky traded barbs Saturday after Washington moved to ease sanctions on Russian diesel and Moscow's continued strikes on Ukraine killed at least 21 people, including four children.
Trump, whose party faces dim prospects in next month's midterm elections partly over soaring US fuel prices, announced Friday that he had called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and agreed to allow Moscow to release large amounts of diesel onto global markets.
Ukraine and its European allies expressed dismay at the move, with Zelensky telling reporters Friday it was a "weak decision." EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas meanwhile said on Saturday that lifting sanctions on Russian diesel would only help fuel the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.
Russian strikes killed over 80 Ukrainian civilians in two days. Moreover, it has stepped up its hybrid attacks against Europe, both EU Member States and NATO Allies. Suspending sanctions on Russian diesel provides Moscow with more revenues to wage war. This is not the time to ease pressure on Russia, and Europe won’t. On Monday, EU Foreign Ministers intend to approve the biggest set of sanctions listings targeting Russia’s war machine since the start of the war.— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 10, 2026
"This is not the time to ease pressure on Russia, and Europe won't," she wrote online.
Asked about the criticism on Saturday, Trump told reporters that Zelensky had disobeyed his orders not to strike Russian refineries. Trump said the strikes risk worsening global fuel shortages caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.
"He better damn well stop," Trump said of the strikes, before adding that "it's time for Ukraine to get a new president."
"I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president." US President Donald Trump hits out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, criticising him for targeting Russian refineries and saying he should be replaced. Latest: https://t.co/LFWT0RHvhc 📺 Sky 501 and Virgin 602 https://t.co/A6nQgEe5A8— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 10, 2026
"I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal, because he could have made many deals that, for some reason, he never does," Trump said.
Shortly afterwards, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham reiterated his "complete solidarity" with Zelensky in a call.
A very good and timely conversation with UK Prime Minister @AndyBurnham. Thank you for the support and for your condolences to all those who have lost loved ones because of Russian attacks. I briefed the Prime Minister on such Russian strikes that have continued unabated throughout the day today against various Ukrainian cities – aerial bombs, “shaheds,” ballistic missiles. Air defense is, of course, the first priority. And, importantly, there should be real decisions to protect lives in Ukraine and to support our joint work in Europe for security. British leadership is always significant, and it matters that the UK will continue to ramp up sanctions pressure on Russia for its escalation. We discussed this and what could truly help diplomacy work. We are preparing the right joint steps and a meeting. Thank you.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 10, 2026
A statement from his Downing Street office said Burnham had also said the UK would "strengthen its sanctions on Russia."
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga also backed his president. "He has the support of the Ukrainian people, and they have the right to decide," he said in a post on X.
Deadly Ukraine Bombardment
Moscow has intensified its deadly bombardment of Ukraine in recent months, sending civilian casualties soaring, while US-led efforts to broker an end to the more than four-and-a-half-year conflict remain deadlocked.
Early Saturday, a Russian glide bomb attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed 20 people, including three children, according to Ukraine's state rescue service.
"Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia," Zelensky said in a post on X.
Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. As of now, sadly, twelve people have been confirmed killed, including three children. My condolences to all their families and loved ones. Another fourteen people have been injured, and two of them are in critical condition – the doctors are fighting to save their lives. The status of twelve more people who may have been there is still being verified. All emergency services are at the scene, and search-and-rescue operations are underway. Overnight, thirteen of our regions came under attack. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and railway facilities have been damaged. Last night confirmed once again that in Russia, they take any easing of pressure to mean they can keep fighting, to mean they can keep dropping bombs on cities. Different signals are needed. Russia must understand that it needs to stop the war, and for that to happen, Russia must feel its losses. Right now, it is our long-range capabilities that are ensuring this. And we will respond to Russian strikes. I thank everyone who is helping.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 10, 2026
An AFP correspondent at the scene saw rescuers pulling people from the rubble.
"We saw people under the rubble -- a woman, her husband and a child," one rescuer, Daniil Pishkin, told AFP. He added that he saw two people rescued from the wreckage but "unfortunately there was a little girl who died".
A resident of one of the buildings that was hit, who identified herself as Iryna, 69, said she just had time to seek refuge in the bathroom after receiving an air raid warning.
Her two neighbors were killed, she said. "They were 75 years old. They were simply thrown out there, onto the street. They didn't make it to the hospital," she told AFP.
A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region killed an 11-year-old boy, the region's governor said. Russian strikes triggered widespread power cuts in the capital Kyiv, Ukraine's DTEK energy provider said, as the city's mayor reported a strike on a restaurant.
AFP reporters heard booms over Kyiv earlier Saturday. The Russian defense ministry said it had hit a "data center" used by Ukraine's military.
Trump's talk with Putin
The announcement Friday of the diesel deal came as US, Ukrainian and European officials were meeting in Miami, in a renewed diplomatic push to end the war.
Ukraine's delegation was headed home on Saturday, an aide to Zelensky said. Trump, who has repeatedly touted his credentials as a peacemaker, has long sought to broker a deal since taking office last January.
US envoy Steve Witkoff posted to X after the meeting that the "constructive discussions" tackled "potential avenues to de-escalate and conclude the war with Russia ahead of winter and advance efforts toward a durable and lasting peace".
The meeting included "the E3, the European Commission, Ukraine and NATO", he added. The Kremlin said Saturday that Trump had conveyed his ideas about how to de-escalate the war to Putin during a phone call on Friday.
Putin received the proposals "with understanding", the Kremlin said, without elaborating. Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, now occupies roughly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory.
Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is published from a syndicated feed.
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