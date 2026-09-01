ETV Bharat / international

Tibet Activists Accuse China Of Downplaying Floods

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers observe a moment of silence for the victims of the Aug. 26 mudslide near the Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, southwestern China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. ( AP )

Dharamsala: Exiled Tibetans and advocacy groups have accused China of heavily underreporting the death toll from devastating flooding in border regions with Nepal, claims Beijing rejected as "malicious smearing and sensationalism".

Beijing, which in 1950 sent troops to the vast high-altitude plateau it describes as an integral part of China, has long opposed international activities it sees as challenging its sovereignty. Foreign journalists are restricted from reporting from Tibet, and Chinese authorities have a tight grip on information sources in the region.

Beijing's state media reports that 16 people died in Tibet with 546 missing, and the foreign ministry insists that the release of information has been "open, transparent and timely".

China's state-run Xinhua news agency said Tuesday that emergency workers were trying to find survivors and working to reopen a major highway. State broadcaster CCTV showed excavators scooping up debris next to a swollen, muddy river.

Chinese authorities penalised 10 people accused of spreading misinformation online, suggesting that the number of missing or dead was vastly more than officially reported figures, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

'Homes destroyed'

Tibetan exiles dispute that. Exile-run Tibet Radio, in neighbouring India, said it had gathered reports of about 25 deaths of Tibetans inside Tibet -- 15 from the border and 10 visiting for trade and work purposes.

Tibetans in exile in India, in contact with family in the hard-hit area of Gyirong, said five villages were primarily affected. Asking not to be named in fear for the safety of relatives, they said mourning rituals were being held, estimating that at least 24 people had died.

The exiled Tibetans said relatives told them a large number of labourers from Lhasa and Shigatse had been at a bridge construction project in the area. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

Advocacy groups also voiced scepticism about the numbers reported by China. Tencho Gyatso, president of the International Campaign for Tibet, called for China to disclose "complete and verifiable information about the damage and casualties".