ETV Bharat / international

Three Oman Ships Transit Strait Of Hormuz Without Using Iranian Corridor

A navy vessel is seen sailing in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which much of the world's oil and gas passes on March 1, 2026 ( AFP )

Hyderabad: A day after it was reported that Iran and Oman were making a joint plan for the Strait of Hormuz, three Omani ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz. These ships crossed the strait near the coast of Oman, unlike all the other ships so far that took a route from near Iran.

Iran said on Thursday it was drafting a peacetime protocol that would supervise maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz with Oman, state media reported, with Tehran's closure of the vital oil corridor roiling the global economy.

Deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi told Russia's Sputnik state media that the protocol would apply after the ongoing war with the United States and Israel had ended, setting basic rules to manage ship movements, the IRNA news agency said.

"We are currently finalising the drafting of this protocol and, once it has been finalised internally, we will undoubtedly begin negotiations with the Omani side in order to reach a joint protocol," he said.

Oman has yet to report any such negotiations. Its foreign minister said last month his country was "working intensively to put in place safe passage arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz".