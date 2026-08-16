ETV Bharat / international

Three Indians Unfurl Tricolour While Skydiving, Help Set World Record In Libya: Reports

Dubai: Three UAE-based Indians were among 65 skydivers who jumped from an aircraft at an altitude of 13,000 feet, each carrying their respective national flag, making it to the Guinness World Records, according to media reports.

Jamsheer Thanalot from Kannur in Kerala, Abhishek Rawat from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Isha Raj from Patna in Bihar were the only Indians among the participants in the activity held in Libya on August 7, according to a report in the Gulf News newspaper published on Saturday.

The entire group of 65 set a new record for the most skydivers jumping together with national flags from a single aircraft. The Guinness World Records officially confirmed the record on August 14.

Each skydiver carried their national flag while jumping from a military Ilyushin Il-76TD aircraft, the report said. The successful attempt saw the Indian participants carry the Tricolour during the jump, adding a "patriotic element" to the record achieved just ahead of India's Independence Day, it said.