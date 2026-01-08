ETV Bharat / international

Three Indians Among Crew On Board Russian Tanker Seized By US

Moscow: Three Indians are among the crew on board the Russian oil tanker seized by the US, local media reported even as Moscow on Thursday asked Washington to comply with international laws on freedom of maritime navigation while strongly rejecting its ‘neo-colonist’ tendencies.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said information about the Marinera tanker, previously known as Bella 1, that was seized on Wednesday by the US coastguard in the North Atlantic, was conveyed to America repeatedly. “The Marinera crew consists of 17 Ukrainian citizens, six Georgian citizens, three Indian citizens and two Russian citizens,” Russia Today said, quoting sources.

“We call on Washington to resume compliance with the fundamental norms and principles of international maritime navigation and immediately cease its illegal actions against the Marinera tanker and other vessels engaged in law-abiding activities on the high seas,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said it considers the US references to its national “sanctions legislation” to be unfounded. “The statements by some US officials that the seizure of the Marinera is part of a broader strategy to establish Washington’s unlimited control over Venezuela’s natural resources are extremely cynical. We strongly reject such neo-colonialist tendencies,” the Foreign Ministry underscored.

“Unilateral restrictive measures by the US, as well as other Western countries, are illegitimate and cannot justify attempts to establish jurisdiction and, even more so, to seize ships on the high seas,” it said.