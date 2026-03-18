ETV Bharat / international

3 Indian-Origin Men Killed In Canada Within Week

Ottawa: Three India-origin persons were killed in Canada during the last seven days -- two cases of homicide, while one died in a group clash -- even as their friends worry they were the target of a racial hate crime, according to media reports.

Edmonton resident Birinder Singh, 22, was shot and killed while driving on a highway south of Leduc on March 14; while on March 13, Davinder Singh, 31, died during a workplace shooting at North Battleford, Saskatchewan, and Gurkirat Singh Manocha, 25, became a victim of an “altercation” outside Fort St John the same day.

“We just heard a gunshot, and within a minute, everything happened, everything has changed,” Birinder's friend, who was in the car with him and another friend, was quoted as saying by Global News on Tuesday.

They were headed to the mountains via the QEII on Saturday afternoon, and were just a few minutes south of Leduc, when a pickup truck pulled up beside their Honda Civic. They were on Highway 2 south of Leduc, 35-odd kilometres from Edmonton in Alberta province.

Birinder's friends said they had never seen the people in the truck before, and in the absence of any explanation, they wonder if race could be the motivation, the channel reported.

The friends worry they were the target of a hate crime, explaining that animosity towards South Asians has been a topic of discussion in the community, it added.

“Through an investigation, police learned that a weapon had been discharged toward the Civic, resulting in the driver’s death. The major crimes unit is now handling the investigation and trying to determine a motive,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) was quoted as saying by the Edmonton City News portal on Monday.

In the second case, in Canada's British Columbia, student Gurkirat Singh Manocha, who had relocated to Fort St John to pursue a business management degree, was fatally injured during an altercation at the Charlie Lake boat ramp around 11:10 pm on Friday, BC Wire news portal said on Monday.

RCMP officers arrived to find him critically wounded, and despite emergency interventions, he could not be saved, it added. Gurkirat had relocated from Ujjain in India to study at Fort St John College.

The North District Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and is working to determine exactly what happened that night, the BC Wire said. It added that the RCMP has not released details about the other people involved in the altercation or disclosed whether charges might be laid.