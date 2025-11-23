ETV Bharat / international

Three Continents, One Voice: IBSA Pushes For A More Inclusive Global Order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, right, during IBSA Leaders' meeting, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa. ( PTI )

New Delhi: On the margins of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday joined leaders of Brazil and South Africa for a renewed push to energise the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Dialogue Forum.

Stressing that IBSA represents not merely three nations but a bridge across three continents and economies, Modi underscored the grouping’s growing relevance in a fractured geopolitical landscape. The trilateral meeting signalled a shared ambition to amplify the voice of emerging democracies at a time when global governance reforms and South-South cooperation are back in sharp focus.

"Prime Minister emphasised that IBSA is not just a group of three countries but an important platform connecting three continents, three major democratic nations, and three major economies," the External Affairs Ministry said in a press release following the meeting. "Prime Minister stressed that global governance institutions are far removed from 21st-century realities. He called on IBSA to send a strong message that reform of institutions of global governance, in particular the UN Security Council, is now not an option, but an imperative."

On counter-terrorism, following the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year and India’s response through Operation Sindoor, Modi emphasised the need for close coordination and that there should be no room for double standards while fighting terrorism.

"Highlighting technology's crucial role in ensuring human-centric development, the Prime Minister proposed establishing an ’IBSA Digital Innovation Alliance’ to facilitate the sharing of Digital Public Infrastructure like UPI, health platforms like CoWIN, cybersecurity frameworks and women-led tech initiatives among the three countries," the Ministry stated. "Prime Minister also emphasised IBSA’s potential to contribute to the development of safe, trustworthy and human-centric AI (Artificial Intelligence) norms. He invited IBSA leaders to the AI Impact Summit to be held in India next year."

The IBSA Dialogue Forum is an international tripartite grouping for promoting international cooperation among these countries. It represents three important poles for galvanising South–South cooperation and greater understanding between the three important continents of the developing world, namely, Africa, Asia, and South America. The forum provides the three countries with a platform to engage in discussions for cooperation in the field of agriculture, trade, culture, and defence, among others.

The IBSA Dialogue Forum plays an increasingly important role in the foreign policies of India, Brazil, and South Africa. It has become instrumental for promoting ever closer coordination on global issues between three large multicultural and multiracial democracies of Asia, South America and Africa, and contributed to enhancing trilateral India-Brazil-South Africa cooperation in sectoral areas.

Over the years, IBSA served as a vehicle of South-South cooperation: a mechanism for these countries to coordinate positions in global multilateral fora, share experience in development, trade and governance, and to promote emerging-market voices. By aligning with Brazil and South Africa, India reinforced its role as a voice from the Global South. In Johannesburg, with the G20 being hosted on African soil for the first time, the location itself underscored this orientation.

"One thing that had become a cause for worry is that since the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) became an international constellation, the IBSA was seen as being sidelined," Ash Narain Roy, Director of the New Delhi-based Institute of Social Sciences (ISS), told ETV Bharat.