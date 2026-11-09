ETV Bharat / international

Three Children, Two Women Killed In Gaza After Storm Collapses Sand Mound Onto Tents

Displaced Palestinian children attempt to clear a water puddle outside their flooded tents amid heavy rainfall in Gaza City's Al-Remal neighbourhood on November 7, 2026. ( AFP )

By AFP 2 Min Read

Jerusalem: Gaza's rescue service said on Sunday that five people died, three children and two women, in an incident linked to the heavy rains that began the day before. "A sandy embankment collapsed onto tents housing displaced people at a shelter centre south of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip" said Mahmud Bassal, spokesperson for Gaza's civil defence.

"Rescue teams are continuing to search for missing people," he said. A video circulating on social media showed dozens of men at the scene, some trying to lift a large stone slab while others dug beneath it with shovels.

The agency further warned "displaced people against setting up tents or remaining near sand masses and elevated soil mounds, particularly during periods of rainfall, as these pose a real threat to their lives" and called on humanitarian organisations to provide the necessary equipment. Heavy rain on Saturday flooded tens of thousands of displaced people's tents in war-devastated Gaza, Palestinian authorities said, leaving them without shelter. In a statement, the Hamas-run government media office said that about "70,000 tents sheltering tens of thousands of displaced people were flooded on the first day" of rains. It also noted the "collapse of dozens of cracked walls and roofs, which caused injuries", some critical, in various areas of the tiny territory.