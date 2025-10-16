ETV Bharat / international

Thousands turn out to receive body of former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga

Nairobi: Thousands of Kenyans turned out Thursday at the country's main airport to receive the body of influential African politician and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a day after he died in India. Odinga’s body arrived in a chartered airplane and was given a water cannon salute at the airport ahead of a planned public viewing later Thursday.

Operations at the airport were halted for two hours as Kenyans eager to view the body walked alongside the military vehicle carrying Odinga right from the runway towards the exit.

The body of Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, a day after he died in India, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (AP)

“We are in mourning as a country. We loved Baba so much, he was the defender of the people,” said Beatrice Adala, one of many who went to the airport. Like many, she called Odinga “Baba,” a Kiswahili honorific usually reserved for a beloved father figure.

Mourners gather for the arrival of the body of Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, a day after he died in India, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (AP)

The politician, who was lauded for his fight for democracy, died Wednesday at 80 years old after he collapsed during a morning walk and efforts to resuscitate him at a hospital in India's Kerala State failed.

Odinga will be given a state funeral, including final rites Sunday at his rural home of Bondo, in the western region of the country. According to his family, he had requested to be buried quickly, ideally within 72 hours, which is unusual for popular leaders in Kenya.