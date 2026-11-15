ETV Bharat / international

Thousands Run Cuba’s Marabana Marathon As Many Protest US Sanctions

HAVANA: Thousands of people ran Sunday in Cuba’s most important international marathon, with some using the race to protest U.S. economic sanctions against the island.

The Marabana marathon, held every November to commemorate the founding of Havana, took runner along city's iconic streets and landmarks, such as the Paseo del Prado and the Capitol building. Many wore signs expressing solidarity with Cuba.

“Cuba is not a threat; the blockade is,” read the signs that many of the 3,000 participants wore on their backs.

The U.S. embargo against Cuba was first imposed in 1960, after Fidel Castro led a revolution that toppled dictator Fulgencio Batista and nationalized properties belonging to U.S. citizens and corporations. As a result, the Caribbean country has endured decades of economic and financial troubles and is now being pushed to a breaking point after U.S. President Donald Trump announced in late January that he would impose tariffs on any country that sells or provides oil to Cuba.

Runners participate in the 40th Marabana marathon in Havana, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (AP)

The warning has effectively cut off fuel to the island, leading to widespread power outages that disrupt water supplies and internet and telephone services.

“The blockade is suffocating the Cuban people," Yuraldi Cava, a 58-year-old state employee, said while running. “We are going to win this fight.”