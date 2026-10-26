ETV Bharat / international

Thousands Protest In Prague As Government Advances Public Media Funding Overhaul

People attend a protest entitled "Hands Off the Media!" staged by Million Moments for Democracy group, on the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. ( AP )

Prague: Czechs rallied in big numbers in Prague on Sunday to renew protests against a plan by the government led by billionaire Andrej Babiš to overhaul funding for public broadcasters that many consider dangerous for their independence.

The crowd of thousands was bigger than the picturesque Old Town Square could take with many filling the nearby streets. The ruling coalition angered the protesters by unexpectedly moving ahead with the plan in the lower house of Parliament two days ago.

Coalition lawmakers hastily opened the issue and limited time for the opposition to take part in the debate before taking a vote to give the draft a green light in the first of three parliamentary readings at 4:36 a.m. “We've had enough,” “This must not be allowed to pass” and “4:36,” the demonstrators chanted.

“You’ve gone too far, we won’t let this country be destroyed,” Mikuláš Minář, a main organizer from the Million Moments for Democracy group said. “It is mafia syndicates or the Soviet Politburo who make decisions at 4:36." The protesters demanded a withdrawal of the draft and called on Babiš to enable a thorough public debate on the issue.

According to the plan, public radio and television would be financed from the state budget, and not from regular fees from individuals, households or businesses. The media would receive about 15% less money than they do now.