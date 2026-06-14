ETV Bharat / international

Thousands Protest G7 In Geneva As Trump, Other Leaders Hold Summit In Nearby France

Protestors begin to gather in Geneva, Switzerland, with banners and signs during a demonstration, Sunday, June 14, 2026, ahead of the G7 summit scheduled to take place in France June 15-17. ( AP )

Geneva: Thousands of demonstrators converged Sunday to show their discontent with the G7 group of rich countries, with U.S. President Donald Trump and counterparts set to hold a summit starting a day later in nearby France.

Environmentalists and feminists joined foes of imperialism, defenders of independent media, supporters of Palestinian rights and others in a lakeside park in Geneva for a march across town. A boat whose sail read “No G7” floated by, as sunbathers and swimmers basked under blue skies.

Among the crowd was a group of about 15 youths wearing black hoodies and masks who gathered behind an anti-Trump banner. Signs reading “Antisemitic never; anti-Zionist always” could also be seen. Organizers of the protest printed a handbook for demonstrators that included a map of the security perimeter, tips on how to gear up for the march, and advice on how to behave if detained by police.

Travel restrictions and limited border crossings during the summit

Swiss and French authorities have deployed thousands of police to provide security for the three-day summit starting Monday in the resort town of Evian-les-Bains, France. The leaders are set to discuss issues including the Middle East, Ukraine and global economic imbalances.

Authorities have blocked off roads, banned unauthorized gatherings and pledged financial support for businesses who could be hit by unrest. Scores of businesses and shops have boarded up their storefronts with wooden panels as a precaution — leery of upheaval that left a trail of damage in Geneva during a similar summit in Evian in 2003. Only seven of the 35 roadway border crossings will remain open.

Demonstrators have been gathering for days in advance of Sunday's march in Geneva, the largest city in the area and designated gathering spot for activists who oppose the G7. A flotilla of around 20 boats appeared on Lake Geneva off the coast of Evian on Saturday, displaying anti-G7 and pro-Palestinian banners. Some 20 protesters were detained on Friday evening, according to Swiss media reports.