ETV Bharat / international

Thousands Of Kashmiris Turn Out For Anti-Pakistan Protest March In London

London: Thousands of British Kashmiris gathered at Parliament Square to march up to Trafalgar Square in London to protest against a crackdown by Pakistani forces in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The crowds waved banners and chanted slogans in favour of a “revolution” against the Pakistani forces in the region. They demanded human rights in support of the Joint Awami Action Committee in POJK and action against “terrorism” being propagated in the region. Slogans of “Pakistan forces out” among others echoed at the protest.

The protesters also raised concerns over alleged civilian killings, harassment of women and the use of force against peaceful protesters in PoJK. Calls for “justice” rang out as demonstrators waved placards to highlight recent unrest reported from the region. The protests follow similar demonstrations outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford earlier this week.