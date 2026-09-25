ETV Bharat / international

Those Who Oppose UN Reforms, Don't Really Care About It And Are Only Using It: EAM Jaishankar

New York: Frustrations are mounting among the international community over the lack of UN reforms, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, asserting that those opposing them are “using” the world organisation and "don't care" about it.

Jaishankar said that while the issue of reforming the UN has been a regular theme every year as nations gather in New York for the annual General Assembly sessions, but “I feel it's getting stronger."

"The frustrations are mounting because at the end of the day, if we are serious about reform, we need some text-based negotiation because you can't have a negotiation without a text. Then it’s not a negotiation. Then it's just gaining time.” He underlined that the “sentiment for reform, I do think, is deepened.”

Jaishankar addressed a Ministerial session titled ‘Ruptures & Ramparts: Building Bridges for a Changing World’ organised on the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly by the Observer Research Foundation, Reliance Foundation, UN in India and the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Thursday.

He said there is a feeling among the international community that the UN needs to be different, much more in conformity with the real world.

"That is actually the nub of the view that the UN should change. The UN is seen as behind the curve. That's not being anti-UN. It's actually those who care for the UN would like to reform the UN. I would suggest to you that those who oppose the reform are people who don't really care for the UN."

"They are using the UN, but they don't care for the UN...that's today a feeling which is very much stronger."