ETV Bharat / international

Third US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the Middle East as Trump Keeps Options Open in the Iran War

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, ( AP )

Washington: A third American aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, U.S. Central Command said in a social media post Monday, making a dramatic show of military might as President Donald Trump keeps his options open for next steps in the Iran war.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt brings thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as Trump has oscillated between threatening additional large-scale strikes on Iran and insisting that the more than 8-month-old war "militarily is effectively over."

The Roosevelt, along with its accompanying strike force, left San Diego in September. It joins the USS George H.W. Bush and the USS George Washington aircraft carriers, as well as smaller Navy ships, which are in the region to maintain a naval blockade of Iranian shipping. Three aircraft carriers deployed in the Middle East is rare

The H.W. Bush arrived in the region in April, while the George Washington arrived in August. The Navy previously had three carrier strike groups in the Middle East in April, for the first time since 2003.

In addition to the three aircraft carriers, the flotilla in the Arabian Sea now includes 13 destroyers, two cruisers and a littoral combat ship, according to the Navy. Two more destroyers are in the Red Sea.

The Roosevelt had deployed along with the USS Makin Island amphibious readiness group, which includes the USS John P. Murtha and USS Anchorage amphibious landing ships and around 2,000 Marines. Those ships have yet to make it to the region.

The third carrier arrived nearly two weeks after midterm elections that saw voters deliver major losses to Trump's Republican Party, driven in part by the unpopularity of the Iran war and its economic effects. The results led Vice President JD Vance to publicly break with Trump over the conflict, posting on social media that "the reason we lost is the war."

Trump has insisted it was the right thing to do and has not ruled out restarting the conflict, which has been locked in a stalemate for months. Trump says the US is prepared to strike but might not need to

Last week, Trump warned Iran that the U.S. military is "locked and loaded" and that the U.S. was keeping an eye on Pickaxe Mountain, a facility linked to Iran's nuclear program, for signs of activity. "If something does not work out, I would not hesitate" to act, Trump told conservative broadcaster Hugh Hewitt on Thursday.