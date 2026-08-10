ETV Bharat / international

Third Phase Of PoK Polls Held Amid Rigging Allegations, Clashes

Islamabad: The third phase of elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was held on Monday in four constituencies, amid violence and allegations of rigging. Polling started in Poonch Division’s Bagh and Haveli districts at 8 am, while elections in seven constituencies have been indefinitely postponed.

Clashes between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers were reported in some areas as the region's election commission classified most of the 803 polling stations in the four constituencies "sensitive or highly sensitive".

The Election Commission had postponed polls on seven seats in Poonch Division in the third and final phase "due to concerns over the law and order situation".

India maintains that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of it. New Delhi also asserts that Pakistan has been in “illegal and forcible occupation” of parts of these Union Territories.

The first and second phases of the polls in the region's so-called legislative assembly were held on July 27 and August 2, and were marred by violent protests and massive rigging allegations.

The establishment-backed PML-N won both phases, emerging as the single majority party, bagging 24 seats, while the PPP, its coalition partner in the Centre, won 10 of the total 34 seats contested. Polls are being held for a total of 45 seats. The PML-N is all set to form the government in the region, with the party announcing that its supremo Nawaz Sharif will nominate the candidate for the prime minister's post.