ETV Bharat / international

'They May Arrest Or Kill Me': Sheikh Hasina Says She Plans To Return To Bangladesh Around December

New Delhi: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return to Bangladesh around December and voluntarily surrender before the courts, despite facing a death sentence and the possibility of arrest or even death upon her return, according to an exclusive interview with Reuters.

The 78-year-old Awami League leader, who has been living in India since leaving Bangladesh in 2024, said she and several senior party colleagues currently in exile intend to return together and face the legal process.

This is the first time since leaving Bangladesh that Hasina has publicly indicated a tentative timeline for her return and said she intends to voluntarily surrender before the courts.

"They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me. Still, I have to go," Hasina said.

She added, "My party leaders and workers are being subjected to tremendous repression. If death comes, I want it to come on my own soil, where my parents are buried and where their blood was shed."

Plans To Return Voluntarily

Hasina said she has not held any discussions with the current authorities in Dhaka or with any foreign government regarding her proposed return. She also said Bangladesh has repeatedly sought her extradition from India, but insisted that she would return voluntarily.

"They want to take me back, they are repeatedly sending letters to India seeking to have me sent back. I will go myself," she told Reuters.

She also asserted that "Democracy, voting rights, the political rights of the Awami League and justice are not subjects for secret talks." She, however, did not specify an exact date for her return or disclose the court before which she intends to surrender.

Background

Hasina fled Bangladesh in August 2024 after a student-led uprising ended her more than two decades in power across multiple terms.

She was later sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, in connection with the deadly crackdown on the 2024 protests. She has denied all the charges against her.

Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was also sentenced to death in the same case, while former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was awarded a five-year prison term. The tribunal also ordered the confiscation of Hasina and Kamal's properties.