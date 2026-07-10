'They May Arrest Or Kill Me': Sheikh Hasina Says She Plans To Return To Bangladesh Around December
Sheikh Hasina says she and exiled Awami League leaders intend to return to Bangladesh and surrender before the courts voluntarily.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return to Bangladesh around December and voluntarily surrender before the courts, despite facing a death sentence and the possibility of arrest or even death upon her return, according to an exclusive interview with Reuters.
The 78-year-old Awami League leader, who has been living in India since leaving Bangladesh in 2024, said she and several senior party colleagues currently in exile intend to return together and face the legal process.
This is the first time since leaving Bangladesh that Hasina has publicly indicated a tentative timeline for her return and said she intends to voluntarily surrender before the courts.
"They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me. Still, I have to go," Hasina said.
She added, "My party leaders and workers are being subjected to tremendous repression. If death comes, I want it to come on my own soil, where my parents are buried and where their blood was shed."
Plans To Return Voluntarily
Hasina said she has not held any discussions with the current authorities in Dhaka or with any foreign government regarding her proposed return. She also said Bangladesh has repeatedly sought her extradition from India, but insisted that she would return voluntarily.
"They want to take me back, they are repeatedly sending letters to India seeking to have me sent back. I will go myself," she told Reuters.
She also asserted that "Democracy, voting rights, the political rights of the Awami League and justice are not subjects for secret talks." She, however, did not specify an exact date for her return or disclose the court before which she intends to surrender.
Background
Hasina fled Bangladesh in August 2024 after a student-led uprising ended her more than two decades in power across multiple terms.
She was later sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, in connection with the deadly crackdown on the 2024 protests. She has denied all the charges against her.
Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was also sentenced to death in the same case, while former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was awarded a five-year prison term. The tribunal also ordered the confiscation of Hasina and Kamal's properties.
'I Believe In Justice'
Hasina said she was prepared to face legal proceedings and remained confident that the judicial process would eventually reveal the truth.
"I believe in justice and I feel that once proceedings start, it will be clear to the people how farcical the court is, and that I want to prove it."
She also expressed concern over the condition of Awami League leaders and workers, claiming many had been subjected to legal cases, arrests and intimidation.
The former Bangladeshi Prime Minister told Reuters, "Cases have been filed against almost all of our leaders and workers, and many of them are in hiding. So I said that this time I am returning home and that one day all of you should come. All together, we will all surrender in court."
Reflects On Political Journey
Hasina said imprisonment did not worry her, recalling that she had been arrested several times during her political career, including during campaigns against military rule and again in 2007 before returning to power after winning the 2008 general election.
She said threats to her life as protesters advanced towards her official residence forced her to leave Bangladesh.
"When a government works for a long time, mistakes can happen; no government is above error. But the right to judge the good and bad, the right and wrong of a government belongs to the people. I leave that judgment to the people."
Awami League's Future
Hasina said she has been conducting online meetings covering 125 of Bangladesh's 300 parliamentary constituencies as part of efforts to reorganise the Awami League. She maintained that the party should not be prevented from participating in the democratic process.
"They may have convicted me, and I may not be able to contest elections. But why should they suspend the Awami League? If we have done badly, let the people decide," Hasina added.
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