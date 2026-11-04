ETV Bharat / international

'They Did A Good Job': Trump On Democrats' Midterm Victory

An activist wearing a mask of U.S. President Donald Trump is pushed by others as they protest his anticipated visit to the upcoming ASEAN summit during a press conference in Quezon city, Philippines, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. ( AP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Washington: US President Donald Trump congratulated Democrats for doing “a good job” after the party clinched victory in the midterm elections. Trump, in a call with CBS News, said that his message is “congratulations to the Democrats, and I look forward to working with you for the good of our country.” He said that he "wasn’t on the ballot, and there was nothing that could be done about that.”

“If I was, we would have won," he added. The president said he plans to work with the opposing party, saying, "I know a lot of Democrats. I have total veto power, and I'm sure we'll be able to work things out." President Donald Trump shared an image of a red MAGA-style baseball cap with the word "VETO" written across it on Truth Social.

"I think they're gonna want to work with me," he said. "Otherwise I'd just veto everything, and they're not gonna want that." Democrats had wrested the US Senate races in Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio – states where Trump campaigned hard, urging voters to pretend that he was on the ballot. Trump told Fox News that voters just "didn’t like the candidates.” US President Donald Trump post on Truth Social (Truth Social/ @realDonaldTrump) He said the “Democrats did a good job. They fought hard. They’ve been fighting for a long time." He also said he could work with Democrats on “many things.” Earlier on Tuesday, on his Truth Social, Trump said Republicans lost because he was not on the ballot. "And if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!"