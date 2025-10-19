ETV Bharat / international

Theft At Louvre Museum In Paris, 'Priceless' Jewellery Collector of 'Napoleon And The Empress' Stolen In 7 Minutes

Paris: Thieves entered the famous Louvre museum in Paris from the outside using a basket lift on Sunday and made away with priceless jewels, France's interior minister said, as the museum closed for the day.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez called it a “major robbery” and said the jewellery stolen from the Louvre Museum was "priceless". He said that individuals stole jewels of “inestimable value,” and that the operation “lasted seven minutes.”

The minister told French news outlets France Inter, France Info and Le Monde that "three or four" thieves had focused on two displays in the exhibition venue's "Gallerie d'Apollon" ("Apollo's Gallery"), completing their broad daylight robbery.

It was “manifestly a team that had done scouting,” he said, adding that the panes were cut “with a disc cutter.” The Louvre said it would close “for exceptional reasons,” offering no further details on the heist. No injuries were reported. Video from the scene showed chaotic crowds of tourists as police closed the museum’s gates and nearby roads leading past the palace complex.

French daily Le Parisien reported that the criminals entered the world’s most visited museum and former palace via the Seine-facing facade, where construction is underway. The report said they used a freight elevator to gain direct access to the targeted room in the Apollo Gallery.