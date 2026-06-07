Explained: Strategic Imperative Behind India-Indonesia Defence And Maritime Cooperation
As the Quad promotes a free Indo-Pacific, India and Indonesia are expanding maritime cooperation to strengthen regional security and resilience.
Published : June 7, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The renewed emphasis on defence and maritime security cooperation during the 8th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi comes at a time of growing geopolitical competition in the Indo-Pacific.
Held barely two weeks after the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in the Indian capital, the discussions underscore the increasing strategic convergence between New Delhi and Jakarta as both countries seek to uphold a rules-based maritime order amid China's expanding influence and assertive posture in the South China Sea.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs following the meeting, co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, the two sides “reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations under the India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed avenues for further strengthening cooperation in political, defence and security, maritime, trade and investment, pharma and healthcare, digital, energy, connectivity, space, education, consular and culture domains, and people-to-people exchanges”.
“Indonesia is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy,” the statement further reads. “Rooted in deep civilisational linkages, the India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to grow from strength to strength across established and new areas of cooperation.”
In a separate post on X, Jaishankar said that the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has witnessed a strong growth in recent years.
“Held substantive discussions on our political, defence & security, maritime & shipping, trade, fintech, health, pharmaceuticals, fertiliser, critical mineral as well as tourism, education and cultural cooperation,” he stated. “Also exchanged perspectives on regional developments, advancing our multilateral coordination and deepening India-ASEAN ties.”
A pleasure to co-chair the 8th India - Indonesia Joint Commission meeting alongside FM Sugiono @Kemlu_RI.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 7, 2026
Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has witnessed a strong growth in recent years.
Held substantive discussions on our political, defence & security, maritime &… pic.twitter.com/U39U3rCtj8
As concerns mount over freedom of navigation and territorial disputes in the Indo-Pacific, India and Indonesia are steadily emerging as key maritime partners. The focus on defence and security cooperation during the Joint Commission Meeting reflects a shared recognition that safeguarding critical sea lanes and maintaining stability in the region will require closer coordination among like-minded powers amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea.
Why does strategic geography make Indonesia indispensable for India?
Indonesia occupies a uniquely important position in the Indo-Pacific. As the world’s largest archipelagic state, it sits astride some of the most critical maritime chokepoints connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans, including the Malacca, Sunda and Lombok Straits.
For India, Indonesia is the gateway between the Indian Ocean and the western Pacific. Nearly all commercial and energy traffic moving from the Middle East and Africa to East Asia passes through waters near Indonesia. Consequently, maritime stability in this region is directly linked to India’s economic and energy security.
The strategic value of Indonesia is further enhanced by the proximity of Indonesia’s Aceh province and Sabang port to India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This geographic reality has made maritime cooperation a central pillar of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Why does the growing convergence of India-Indonesia cooperation in maritime security matter?
Although India and Indonesia are not formal military allies, their security interests have increasingly aligned.
Both countries support freedom of navigation and overflight, respect for international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), peaceful resolution of disputes, opposition to coercive actions that alter the status quo, and maintenance of a rules-based maritime order.
These principles mirror many of the positions repeatedly articulated by the Quad grouping, comprising India, United States, Japan and Australia. The timing of the Joint Commission Meeting therefore reinforces India's broader effort to build strategic partnerships with key ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries that share concerns about maritime security and regional stability.
Where do the China factor and the South China Sea figure here?
While neither India nor Indonesia publicly frames its cooperation as directed against China, Beijing’s increasingly assertive actions in the South China Sea form an important strategic backdrop. China claims nearly the entire South China Sea through its so-called “Nine-Dash Line”, a claim rejected by the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.
Indonesia is not a claimant in the main South China Sea disputes. However, China’s maritime claims overlap with Indonesia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) around the Natuna Islands, leading to repeated confrontations between Indonesian authorities and Chinese fishing vessels and coast guard ships.
For Indonesia, preserving sovereignty around the Natuna Islands has become a major national security priority. For India, Chinese naval expansion into the Indian Ocean and Beijing’s growing military presence across the Indo-Pacific have generated concerns regarding the balance of power and freedom of navigation.
As a result, New Delhi and Jakarta increasingly view maritime domain awareness, naval cooperation and information sharing as essential tools for maintaining regional stability.
How does India-Indonesia cooperation complement the Quad’s Indo-Pacific vision?
The Quad has consistently emphasized a “free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific”.
Indonesia occupies a central place in that vision because it is ASEAN’s largest economy and most populous country. It controls critical maritime routes. It is a leading voice within the ASEAN and advocates the grouping’s centrality in regional security architecture.
Unlike formal military alliances, the Quad seeks partnerships with influential regional powers. Indonesia therefore serves as an important strategic partner capable of reinforcing shared objectives without becoming part of a bloc structure.
How are India and Indonesia expanding their defence cooperation?
India and Indonesia have steadily increased defence engagement over the past decade. These include coordinated naval patrols, joint military exercises, port visits, defence staff exchanges, maritime domain awareness cooperation, and capacity-building initiatives.
The defence component of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has become increasingly important as both countries modernise their armed forces and seek greater interoperability in maritime operations. If reports are to go by, Indonesia is also in line to buy India’s BrahMos missile.
What is the importance of the Andaman-Nicobar-Sabang link?
One of the most strategically important aspects of the relationship is cooperation around India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Indonesia’s Sabang Port.
The distance between these locations is relatively small, giving both countries a natural opportunity to cooperate in monitoring maritime traffic moving through the Malacca Strait.
This cooperation enhances maritime situational awareness, helps combat piracy and illegal fishing, supports disaster response operations, strengthens oversight of one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors. In strategic terms, the Andaman-Sabang partnership represents a significant element of India’s eastern maritime strategy.
Why is Indonesia considered a central pillar of India’s Act East Policy?
Indonesia is often described as the cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy because it combines economic weight, geographic importance and diplomatic influence. Unlike some regional partnerships focused primarily on trade, the India-Indonesia relationship increasingly integrates economic, defence and maritime dimensions.
For New Delhi, stronger ties with Indonesia help deepen engagement with ASEAN, expand India’s presence in Southeast Asia, enhance maritime security cooperation, and promote a multipolar Indo-Pacific order.
For Jakarta, closer engagement with India provides a major strategic partner in the Indian Ocean, greater defence and technological cooperation, additional options in an increasingly competitive regional environment, and support for maintaining strategic autonomy.
Speaking in the context of Sunday’s Joint Commission Meeting, Robinder Sachdev, strategic affairs expert and president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, said that India has now a better idea of the Quad mindset when engaging with Indonesia.
“The Quad has been pending on the sidelines ever since January of last year,” Sachdev told ETV Bharat. “So now, the Quad meeting recently has given India definitely a much better mindset as to where and how the bloc is heading. So, when now India engages with Indonesia, or even other countries in the region, we are updated in our mind.”
He added that India will now be able to factor in the Quad a little better in its relations with other countries in the Indo-Pacific. The emphasis on defence and maritime security during the Joint Commission Meeting reflects a broader strategic reality: both countries occupy pivotal positions along the Indo-Pacific’s most important sea lanes and share a strong interest in preserving a stable, rules-based maritime order.
Against the backdrop of the Quad’s growing role in Indo-Pacific security and continuing concerns over China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea, India and Indonesia are emerging as increasingly important maritime partners. Their cooperation is likely to play a significant role in shaping the future security architecture of the Indo-Pacific, strengthening regional resilience while supporting freedom of navigation, maritime security and strategic stability across one of the world's most consequential geopolitical theatres.
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