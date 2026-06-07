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Explained: Strategic Imperative Behind India-Indonesia Defence And Maritime Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono during the 8th Indonesia–India Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi on Sunday ( IANS )

New Delhi: The renewed emphasis on defence and maritime security cooperation during the 8th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi comes at a time of growing geopolitical competition in the Indo-Pacific.

Held barely two weeks after the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in the Indian capital, the discussions underscore the increasing strategic convergence between New Delhi and Jakarta as both countries seek to uphold a rules-based maritime order amid China's expanding influence and assertive posture in the South China Sea.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs following the meeting, co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, the two sides “reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations under the India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed avenues for further strengthening cooperation in political, defence and security, maritime, trade and investment, pharma and healthcare, digital, energy, connectivity, space, education, consular and culture domains, and people-to-people exchanges”.

“Indonesia is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy,” the statement further reads. “Rooted in deep civilisational linkages, the India–Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to grow from strength to strength across established and new areas of cooperation.”

In a separate post on X, Jaishankar said that the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has witnessed a strong growth in recent years.

“Held substantive discussions on our political, defence & security, maritime & shipping, trade, fintech, health, pharmaceuticals, fertiliser, critical mineral as well as tourism, education and cultural cooperation,” he stated. “Also exchanged perspectives on regional developments, advancing our multilateral coordination and deepening India-ASEAN ties.”

As concerns mount over freedom of navigation and territorial disputes in the Indo-Pacific, India and Indonesia are steadily emerging as key maritime partners. The focus on defence and security cooperation during the Joint Commission Meeting reflects a shared recognition that safeguarding critical sea lanes and maintaining stability in the region will require closer coordination among like-minded powers amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea.

Why does strategic geography make Indonesia indispensable for India?

Indonesia occupies a uniquely important position in the Indo-Pacific. As the world’s largest archipelagic state, it sits astride some of the most critical maritime chokepoints connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans, including the Malacca, Sunda and Lombok Straits.

For India, Indonesia is the gateway between the Indian Ocean and the western Pacific. Nearly all commercial and energy traffic moving from the Middle East and Africa to East Asia passes through waters near Indonesia. Consequently, maritime stability in this region is directly linked to India’s economic and energy security.

The strategic value of Indonesia is further enhanced by the proximity of Indonesia’s Aceh province and Sabang port to India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This geographic reality has made maritime cooperation a central pillar of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Why does the growing convergence of India-Indonesia cooperation in maritime security matter?

Although India and Indonesia are not formal military allies, their security interests have increasingly aligned.

Both countries support freedom of navigation and overflight, respect for international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), peaceful resolution of disputes, opposition to coercive actions that alter the status quo, and maintenance of a rules-based maritime order.

These principles mirror many of the positions repeatedly articulated by the Quad grouping, comprising India, United States, Japan and Australia. The timing of the Joint Commission Meeting therefore reinforces India's broader effort to build strategic partnerships with key ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries that share concerns about maritime security and regional stability.

Where do the China factor and the South China Sea figure here?

While neither India nor Indonesia publicly frames its cooperation as directed against China, Beijing’s increasingly assertive actions in the South China Sea form an important strategic backdrop. China claims nearly the entire South China Sea through its so-called “Nine-Dash Line”, a claim rejected by the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

Indonesia is not a claimant in the main South China Sea disputes. However, China’s maritime claims overlap with Indonesia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) around the Natuna Islands, leading to repeated confrontations between Indonesian authorities and Chinese fishing vessels and coast guard ships.

For Indonesia, preserving sovereignty around the Natuna Islands has become a major national security priority. For India, Chinese naval expansion into the Indian Ocean and Beijing’s growing military presence across the Indo-Pacific have generated concerns regarding the balance of power and freedom of navigation.