ETV Bharat / international

The Race For The Next UN Secretary-General Unfolds At A Critical Moment For India’s Diplomacy

New Delhi: The race for the next UN Secretary-General is unfolding at a critical moment for India’s diplomacy.

With the global order facing wars, geopolitical rivalries and a growing crisis of confidence in multilateral institutions, New Delhi is looking for a UN chief who can help bridge the divide between the major powers and the developing world.

On Sunday, 75-year-old Olara Otunnu of Uganda has become the latest candidate to join the race for the coveted post. He is the second African candidate and the seventh overall to join the race for the post.

Why Otunnu’s candidature is interesting is that he is a veteran UN reformer who wants to strengthen the institution while preparing it for emerging challenges such as AI and climate change.

But the 2026 contest is being shaped by an important question: Where should the next Secretary-General come from?

The informal practice of regional rotation has considerable political weight even though it is not a formal rule.

The current Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, is Portuguese and, therefore, from the Western European and Others Group. His predecessor, Ban Ki-moon, was from Asia, while Kofi Annan was African.

This has strengthened arguments that Latin America and the Caribbean are well placed to produce the next Secretary-General.

The possibility of electing the first woman Secretary-General is another defining feature. Four of the seven candidates are women.

This creates an unusual situation in which gender representation and regional rotation overlap: several of the strongest female contenders are also from the region many diplomats believe is favoured for the next appointment.

The current field is dominated by candidates from Latin America and the Caribbean: Michelle Bachelet of Chile, Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica, María Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador, and Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett of Guyana. Then there is Rafael Mariano Grossi of Argentina.

The other African candidate is Macky Sall of Senegal.

Apart from Otunnu, the other six candidates have also made their own unique pitches.

Grossi, currently serving as the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is arguably the most prominent technocrat in the contest.

Argentina nominated him in November 2025, making him the first formally declared candidate in the current race.

He has projected himself as a technically experienced diplomat capable of navigating great-power rivalry and international security crises.

A former President of Chile who served two non-consecutive terms, Bachelet also served as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Her international profile, political experience and work within the UN system give her a combination of governmental and multilateral credentials.

She has projected herself as a globally recognised former head of government with deep human-rights credentials who could restore moral authority and political independence to the UN.

Costa Rica nominated Grynspan in March 2026. She is the Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and has held senior positions in the UN system and the inter-American development architecture.

She has projected herself as a development-focused multilateralist who can bridge the divide between peace and security and the economic concerns of the Global South.

Espinosa has served as Ecuador’s foreign minister, held other senior government positions and was President of the UN General Assembly in 2018–19.

Her experience at the top of the UN system gives her a detailed understanding of the organisation’s institutional strengths and weaknesses.

Her pitch for the UN Secretary-General’s race is that she is a reform-minded insider who believes the UN needs a fundamental institutional and political revival - and a woman should lead that transformation.

Rodrigues-Birkett brings a distinct Caribbean and Global South perspective to the contest. Guyana nominated her in June 2026.

She is a veteran diplomat and former foreign minister who has also served in senior diplomatic roles, giving her experience in both national government and multilateral diplomacy.

She believes that as a diplomat from a small state, she can give greater voice to developing countries, climate-vulnerable nations and the Caribbean.