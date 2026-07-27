The Race For The Next UN Secretary-General Unfolds At A Critical Moment For India’s Diplomacy
New Delhi is looking for a UN chief who can help bridge the divide between the major powers and the developing world.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The race for the next UN Secretary-General is unfolding at a critical moment for India’s diplomacy.
With the global order facing wars, geopolitical rivalries and a growing crisis of confidence in multilateral institutions, New Delhi is looking for a UN chief who can help bridge the divide between the major powers and the developing world.
On Sunday, 75-year-old Olara Otunnu of Uganda has become the latest candidate to join the race for the coveted post. He is the second African candidate and the seventh overall to join the race for the post.
Why Otunnu’s candidature is interesting is that he is a veteran UN reformer who wants to strengthen the institution while preparing it for emerging challenges such as AI and climate change.
But the 2026 contest is being shaped by an important question: Where should the next Secretary-General come from?
The informal practice of regional rotation has considerable political weight even though it is not a formal rule.
The current Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, is Portuguese and, therefore, from the Western European and Others Group. His predecessor, Ban Ki-moon, was from Asia, while Kofi Annan was African.
This has strengthened arguments that Latin America and the Caribbean are well placed to produce the next Secretary-General.
The possibility of electing the first woman Secretary-General is another defining feature. Four of the seven candidates are women.
This creates an unusual situation in which gender representation and regional rotation overlap: several of the strongest female contenders are also from the region many diplomats believe is favoured for the next appointment.
The current field is dominated by candidates from Latin America and the Caribbean: Michelle Bachelet of Chile, Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica, María Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador, and Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett of Guyana. Then there is Rafael Mariano Grossi of Argentina.
The other African candidate is Macky Sall of Senegal.
Apart from Otunnu, the other six candidates have also made their own unique pitches.
Grossi, currently serving as the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is arguably the most prominent technocrat in the contest.
Argentina nominated him in November 2025, making him the first formally declared candidate in the current race.
He has projected himself as a technically experienced diplomat capable of navigating great-power rivalry and international security crises.
A former President of Chile who served two non-consecutive terms, Bachelet also served as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Her international profile, political experience and work within the UN system give her a combination of governmental and multilateral credentials.
She has projected herself as a globally recognised former head of government with deep human-rights credentials who could restore moral authority and political independence to the UN.
Costa Rica nominated Grynspan in March 2026. She is the Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and has held senior positions in the UN system and the inter-American development architecture.
She has projected herself as a development-focused multilateralist who can bridge the divide between peace and security and the economic concerns of the Global South.
Espinosa has served as Ecuador’s foreign minister, held other senior government positions and was President of the UN General Assembly in 2018–19.
Her experience at the top of the UN system gives her a detailed understanding of the organisation’s institutional strengths and weaknesses.
Her pitch for the UN Secretary-General’s race is that she is a reform-minded insider who believes the UN needs a fundamental institutional and political revival - and a woman should lead that transformation.
Rodrigues-Birkett brings a distinct Caribbean and Global South perspective to the contest. Guyana nominated her in June 2026.
She is a veteran diplomat and former foreign minister who has also served in senior diplomatic roles, giving her experience in both national government and multilateral diplomacy.
She believes that as a diplomat from a small state, she can give greater voice to developing countries, climate-vulnerable nations and the Caribbean.
Sall served as President of Senegal from 2012 to 2024. He was nominated by Burundi, which was then chairing the African Union, and his candidacy has since received the backing of Senegal’s current President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.
The endorsement is politically notable because Faye succeeded Sall and had previously criticised aspects of his record. Faye’s government has described the bid as Senegal’s candidacy in the service of Africa.
Sall has projected himself as an experienced African statesman who can put the concerns of Africa and the developing world at the centre of the UN’s agenda.
Despite the public campaigning and General Assembly town halls, the decisive battle will take place largely behind closed doors in the UN Security Council.
Under the UN Charter, the Secretary-General is appointed by the General Assembly on the recommendation of the Security Council.
This means that a candidate who enjoys broad support among the 193 UN members can still be blocked by a single permanent member.
The five permanent members - the US, China, Russia, UK and France - can effectively prevent a candidate from advancing by exercising their veto. The process therefore requires a candidate who is acceptable across sharply divided geopolitical camps.
India’s approach to the 2026 election of the next UN Secretary-General is likely to be shaped by a combination of strategic interests, regional representation, the reform of the UN system and the need for a candidate who can command credibility across the major geopolitical divides.
New Delhi, however, has not publicly endorsed any of the current candidates in the race.
India is simultaneously a major UN member, a leading voice of the Global South and is in the running for a non-permanent membership of the Security Council for 2028–29.
Its influence, therefore, comes primarily through diplomacy, its large General Assembly vote, its relations with the Global South and its ability to engage with all major powers.
According to Ash Narain Roy, former Director of the New Delhi-based Institute of Social Sciences, Latin America has played a very serious role at the UN in terms of helping create the region as the world’s first nuclear-free zone under the Treaty of Tlatelolco, officially the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean.
“The Tlatelolco Treaty is considered a milestone in the sense that this is possibly the only region in the world which has been declared by the UN and the international community as a nuclear-free zone,” Roy, an expert on Latin America, told ETV Bharat.
“The Latin American countries played a great role at the United Nations in creating a zone of peace in the international economic order. So, they have a great advantage in the election for the UN Secretary General.”
He expressed the view that, among the seven candidates, Chile’s Bachelet has the strongest chance.
“She was also the head of the international human rights body and the President of Chile twice,” Roy said.
He said that, in view of all this, India’s vote is important.
“India's ability to mobilise support in favour of A or B candidate will be equally important,” he said. “So, you can possibly expect some of them calling on the Indian prime minister, and they will be coming to Delhi for the consultations and lobbying.”
Ruchita Beri, Senior Fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation think tank and an expert on Africa, was also of the view that a candidate from the Latin American and Caribbean region has the strongest chance of succeeding Guterres.
“Africa has only two candidates while the Latin America-Caribbean region has as many as four candidates,” Beri said.
Though she concurred with Roy that Bachelet has a very strong possibility of winning the post, she did not rule out the chances of Argentina’s Grossi either, given his experience of heading the IAEA.
As far as India is concerned, Beri said that New Delhi would support a candidate from the Global South.
“Having projected itself as the Voice of the Global South, India would like to see a UN secretary-general who can highlight the challenges faced by the developing countries,” she said.
The 2026 Secretary-General election is important for India because it comes at a moment when New Delhi is seeking a greater role in shaping the international order.
India’s central argument is that the global governance system must reflect the realities of the 21st century rather than the balance of power that existed in 1945.
The Secretary-General cannot, by himself or herself, deliver Security Council reform or transform the UN. But the occupant of the office can influence the debate, build consensus and shape the organisation’s priorities.
For India, therefore, the ideal candidate is likely to be someone who can help move the UN from geopolitical paralysis towards greater effectiveness and representation.