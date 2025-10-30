ETV Bharat / international

The Grand Egyptian Museum Showcasing 50,000 Artifacts Is Finally Opening

Cairo: After two decades of anticipation and countless delays, the Grand Egyptian Museum is finally having its grand reveal.

The museum, which is set to officially open Saturday, highlights Egypt's ancient civilization and is a centerpiece of the government's drive to boost the tourist industry, a major source of foreign currency in the cash-strapped country.

Located just outside Cairo next to the famed Giza Pyramids, the $1 billion mammoth facility is poised to become the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilization with over 50,000 artifacts detailing the life in ancient Egypt. By comparison, the Louvre Museum in Paris has about 35,000 pieces on display.

A tourist takes a selfie in front of Akhenaten statue during his visit to the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, (File/AP)

The museum is one of the mega-projects championed by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who since taking office in 2014 embarked on massive investments in infrastructure with the aim of reviving an economy weakened by decades of stagnation and battered by the unrest that followed the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.

The museum's construction began in 2005, but work stopped for three years during the political turmoil that followed the 2011 uprising.

The grand opening was postponed multiple times, most recently in July this year because of conflicts in the Middle East. World leaders are expected to attend the opening ceremony Saturday.

Giant building with a view of the Giza Pyramids

Designed by the Irish firm Heneghan Peng Architects, the museum, known as GEM, boasts a towering, triangular glass façade imitating the nearby pyramids.

In its entrance atrium stands the granite colossus of one of Egypt's most famed pharaohs, Ramesses the Great. The 3,200-year-old, 11-meters-tall (36-foot-tall) statue was moved to the museum after decades of standing in the center of a traffic-clogged roundabout in front of Cairo's main train station.

From the atrium, a grand six-story staircase lined with ancient statues leads up to the main galleries and a view of the nearby pyramids. A bridge links the museum to the pyramids, allowing tourists to move between them either on foot or via electric, environment-friendly vehicles, according to museum officials.

Tourists visit the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Egypt (File/AP)

The museum includes 24,000 square meters (258,000 square feet) of permanent exhibition space, a children's museum and conference and educational facilities, and a commercial area as well as a large conservation center.

The 12 main galleries, which opened last year, exhibit antiquities spanning from prehistoric times to the Roman era, organized by era and by themes.