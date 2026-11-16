ETV Bharat / international

The Driverless Taxis, Robots And Tech Companies In APEC Host City Shenzhen Show China's Ambitions

Shenzhen: The app showed one minute until the taxi’s arrival. Not far from the pickup spot, the blue and white SUV with a small robot graphic on its sides approached through the light traffic. It looked like any other car, except that no one was behind the wheel.

Welcome to Shenzhen, a hub of technological development in China, where some of the latest advancements are taking shape, from artificial intelligence and robotics to electric and autonomous vehicles.

While some of these innovations can now be seen in other Chinese cities, Shenzhen has long been considered one of the country’s leading technology centers and is home to some of its best-known companies, like the telecommunication firm Huawei, electric vehicle maker BYD and internet and gaming giant Tencent.

The city will draw more attention as it hosts this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping will welcome representatives from APEC’s 21 members, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin.

The gathering comes as China and the U.S. compete for leadership in technologies such as artificial intelligence in a rivalry intertwined with disputes over tariffs and access to critical minerals, and as a trade truce was recently extended until January.

Shenzhen’s transformation from a testing ground for market-oriented reforms into a tech center reflects China’s rise as a global economic competitor.

“Shenzhen is one of the most important symbols of China’s reform and opening up through its strong global role in trade, manufacturing, and innovation,” said Gary Ng, senior economist for Asia Pacific at French bank Natixis.

From a fishing town to a special economic zone

A view of skyscrapers from the observation deck of the Ping An tower, in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. (AP)

The city's transformation date to 1980, when China was opening up its economy. Then-leader Deng Xiaoping declared the former fishing village as one of China's first special economic zones, where the Communist Party would allow free enterprise. That opened the door to foreign investment and manufacturing for export until it also became a place for companies to develop their own technologies.

Shenzhen is now a metropolis of more than 18 million people. From the observation deck of China’s second-tallest building, the 600-meter (1,968-feet) Ping An tower, people can see a city of glass towers amid green spaces, with mountains rising through parts of it.

This is a city known as a place to see driverless taxis, robots and electric vehicles, though some of the technologies aren't visible everywhere.

Drone deliveries only serve specific locations, while driverless taxis or robotaxis begin at designated pickup spots on the western side of the city. And some restrictions were imposed ahead of the APEC summit, being held Wednesday and Thursday. Drone deliveries were suspended, and robotaxi services were reduced.

A ride without a driver

A robotaxi from Chinese company Pony.ai waits for pedestrians to cross a road in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. (AP)

Pony.ai is one of the companies providing driverless taxis, with a fleet of almost 2,000 SUVs painted in blue and white, the image of a small robot named “Popo” on their sides. Founded in 2016, the company operates in Shenzhen and three other Chinese cities: Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. But the robotaxis cannot go anywhere you want. Trips are limited to designated pickup and drop-off points within approved service areas.

One of the few places where passengers could take a robotaxi a week before the summit was in front of Tencent, the company behind the messaging and payment app WeChat. Three AP journalists took a trip to one of the available destinations, a hotel 7.6 kilometers (4.7 miles) away.

The app warned that passengers had less than 60 seconds to get in. Once inside the car, an Arcfox, a screen displayed “Popo” giving safety instructions and asking customers to fasten their seatbelts.

For 24 minutes, the car crossed several streets, slowing down at corners and stopping completely for people and red lights. Near a corner where it needed to turn left, it switched on its turn signal and waited. When the traffic light turned green and traffic began moving, another driver let it through. The ride was smooth — and the cost was 12.7 yuan ($1.90), cheaper than a regular taxi because of a first-trip discount.