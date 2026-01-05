ETV Bharat / international

'That's Enough': Greenland PM Reacts To Trump's Latest Annexation Threat

Copenhagen: President Donald Trump's calls that Greenland should become part of the United States were met with international condemnation Monday as the autonomous Danish territory's prime minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen warned, "That's enough now". Washington's military intervention in Venezuela has reignited fears for Greenland, which Trump has repeatedly said he wants to annex, given its strategic location in the Arctic.

While aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, Trump reiterated the goal. "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it," he said in response to a reporter's question. "We'll worry about Greenland in about two months... let's talk about Greenland in 20 days."

The territory's prime minister issued a clear warning: "That's enough now." "No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more fantasies of annexation," Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Facebook.

"We are open to dialogue. We are open to discussions. But this must happen through the proper channels and with respect for international law." Expressing its "solidarity" with Denmark on Monday, France's foreign ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux told television channel TF1 that "borders cannot be changed by force".

-'Disrespectful' -

Trump rattled European leaders by attacking Caracas and grabbing Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, who is now being detained in New York. Trump has said the United States will now "run" Venezuela indefinitely and tap its huge oil reserves.

Asked in a telephone interview with The Atlantic about the implications of the Venezuela military operation for mineral-rich Greenland, Trump said it was up to others to decide. "They are going to have to view it themselves. I really don't know," Trump was quoted as saying.