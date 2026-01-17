ETV Bharat / international

Thapa-Led Nepali Congress Urges Unity, Vows To Prioritise Gen Z Aspirations

Kathmandu: The Gagan Thapa-led Nepali Congress on Saturday called on party leaders and supporters to maintain "internal unity" and "mutual goodwill" to address challenges, as it vowed to focus on fulfilling the wishes of the Nepalese people, including the country's Gen Z youths.

The call was made during the first meeting of its Central Working Committee, a day after the Election Commission officially recognised the Thapa-led faction as the original Nepali Congress on Friday and granted it the election symbol, a 'tree' and the party flag with four stars.

The Himalayan nation's oldest and largest party, the Nepali Congress, on Wednesday formally split as negotiations between the two factions, one led by general secretaries Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma, and the other by then-president Sher Bahadur Deuba, failed to reach an agreement over party reforms.

The EC move dealt a blow to the Deuba-led faction. Talking to media persons after the CWC meeting, spokesperson Dev Raj Chalise said, "The Nepali Congress has decided to focus its attention towards the fulfilment of the wishes of the Nepalese people representing the aspirations of the Gen Z youths." Prior to the split, Thapa and Sharma had argued that it was necessary to address the demands raised by the Gen Z youths and to revamp the party organisation before the election.

Chalise said the meeting also decided "not to forge any unnatural power-centred electoral alliance with other parties." He said the party's CWC meeting has decided to call all rank and file of the party, voters and supporters at home and abroad to actively engage in election-related activities with renewed energy, maintaining unity among all.