Thailand's Political Parties Name Prime Minister Candidates For February Elections

Thailand's Prime Minister and leader of Bhumjaithai Party Anutin Charnvirakul (front right) arrives for a canddate registration in Bangkok ( AP )

Bangkok: Political parties in Thailand on Sunday registered their candidates for the next prime minister, marking the unofficial start of campaigning for the February 8 general election.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dissolved Parliament earlier this month to call early polls, after the main opposition party prepared to seek a no-confidence vote over constitutional change. Calling a new election allows Anutin and his Bhumjaithai Party to build up their numbers in the House of Representatives to gain a more secure grip on government.

Voters will simultaneously cast ballots in a referendum asking whether they want a new constitution, a move promoted by progressive parties who claim the current powers held by the bureaucracy and unelected bodies are undemocratic.

The election is seen as a three-party race

The election is seen as primarily pitting Anutin’s conservative party against the progressive People’s Party, which under a different name and leadership won the highest number of House seats in the 2023 election. It ended up being blocked by conservative lawmakers from gathering enough support to form a government.

The populist Pheu Thai Party, backed by billionaire former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is another major contender. It took power after the 2023 election, when the People’s Party’s effort was stymied. Thaksin remains the dominant figure behind Pheu Thai even though he is serving a prison term for convictions related to corruption and abuse of power.

Anutin has held office for only three months after the court-ordered removal of his predecessor, Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, for what were judged ethical lapses.

Anutin’s government saw a slip in popularity following deadly flooding in southern Thailand and high-profile scandals that ensnared several officials and business figures. However, he may have boosted his appeal by adopting an aggressive military posture appealing to nationalists as Thailand engaged in large-scale combat with Cambodia over a long-standing border dispute.