Student Shoots Multiple People At High School In Thailand, Authorities Say
The shooting happened on Friday at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School where deaths and injuries were reported
Published : August 7, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Bangkok: Police were responding to a shooting Friday at a high school in Thailand's Nonthaburi province where deaths and injuries were reported. Royal Thai Police spokesperson Trairong Piwpan confirmed with The Associated Press the shooting happened at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School in the province northwest of Bangkok.
Arsit Sampantharat, permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry, told news station PPTV that the shooter was a student who remained inside the school. He said injuries and deaths have been reported. The officials did not share more information about the number of people hurt or other details.
In February, a 17-year-old stole a gun from police and opened fire at a public high school in southern Thailand, briefly taking people hostage in a two-hour attack that killed one person and injured two others.
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