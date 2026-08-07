ETV Bharat / international

Student Shoots Multiple People At High School In Thailand, Authorities Say

A schoolgirl cries outside her school where deaths and injuries were reported after a shooting in Thailand's Nonthaburi province, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. ( AP )

Bangkok: Police were responding to a shooting Friday at a high school in Thailand's Nonthaburi province where deaths and injuries were reported. Royal Thai Police spokesperson Trairong Piwpan confirmed with The Associated Press the shooting happened at the Debsirin Nonthaburi School in the province northwest of Bangkok.

Arsit Sampantharat, permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry, told news station PPTV that the shooter was a student who remained inside the school. He said injuries and deaths have been reported. The officials did not share more information about the number of people hurt or other details.