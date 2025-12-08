ETV Bharat / international

Thailand Launches Airstrikes Along Border With Cambodia As Tensions Reignite

FILE - The flags of Thailand, left, and Cambodia, right, are seen ahead of the ceremonial signing of a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. ( AP )

Bangkok: Thailand launched airstrikes along the disputed border with Cambodia on Monday as both sides accused the other of attacking first. Tensions have simmered since the Southeast Asian neighbours signed a truce agreement in October, pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump after their territorial disputes led to five days of combat in July that killed dozens of soldiers and civilians.

Thai army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree said the Cambodian troops fired first into Thai territory in multiple areas. He said one Thai soldier was killed and four other soldiers were wounded, and civilians were being evacuated from the affected areas.

Thailand used aircraft “to strike military targets in several areas to suppress Cambodian supporting fire attacks," he said. Cambodian Defence Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata said the Thai military attacked the Cambodian troops first. She said Cambodia did not retaliate during the initial attacks on Monday. “Cambodia urges that Thailand immediately stop all hostile activities that threaten peace and stability in the region,” she said.

The Cambodian Education Ministry said several schools along the border were ordered closed on Monday. Photos and videos posted on its Facebook page showed young students running out of classes to their parents. Some rode on motorcycles, and others were seen walking away hurriedly.

A brief firing incident along the border occurred on Sunday. The Thai army said Cambodia fired first and injured two Thai soldiers. It said the Thai troops retaliated, resulting in an exchange of fire for around 20 minutes. Cambodia, however, said the Thai side fired first and that it did not retaliate.