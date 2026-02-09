ETV Bharat / international

Thailand's Conservative Bhumjaithai Party Tops Polls But Will Need Partners To Form Government

Thailand's Prime Minister and leader of Bhumjaithai Party Anutin Charnvirakul, center, speaks during a press conference at the party headquarters following the general election in Bangkok, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. ( AP )

Bangkok: The Bhumjaithai party of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul took a commanding lead in Thailand’s general election Sunday, with about 93% of polling stations having reported, according to unofficial results from the state Election Commission. The commission’s running count, shown on its website, indicated that the conservative Bhumjaithai party won about 194 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives.

A simple majority of 251 seats is needed for the body to elect a prime minister to form a new government. The figures appear to make that total unreachable for Bhumjaithai, in which case it would have to seek partners in a coalition government. The progressive People’s Party, which had been tipped to win the most seats, was holding down second place with 116 seats.

Pheu Thai, the populist party representing the political machine of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, trailed behind with 76 seats. It’s widely believed that Pheu Thai will accept if asked to join a coalition government led by Bhumjaithai.

Vote came during a period of slow economic growth

The 500-member House comprises 400 lawmakers directly elected based on constituencies, while 100 others are chosen from “party list” nominees, who gain seats according to each party’s proportional share of the vote on a separate ballot indicating party preference.

The party list totals are subject to change until the vote count is complete, but the People's Party was benefiting most by racking up about 3.7 million more votes on party list ballots than Bhumjaithai.

The battle for support from 53 million registered voters came against a backdrop of slow economic growth and heightened nationalist sentiment. While more than 50 parties contested the polls, only three — the People’s Party, Bhumjaithai, and Pheu Thai — had the nationwide organization and popularity to gain a winning mandate.

No party had been expected to win a majority

Local polls had consistently projected that no single party would gain a majority, necessitating the formation of a coalition government. It was also thought that even if the progressive People’s Party had won a plurality, its reformist politics aren't shared by its leading rivals, making it nearly impossible for it to assemble a coalition government.

The People’s Party, led by Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, is the successor to the Move Forward Party, which won the most seats in the House of Representatives in 2023, but was blocked from forming a government by conservative lawmakers and then forced to dissolve.

The People's Party swept Bangkok

Natthaphong on early Friday night acknowledged that his party wouldn't come in first, and said it would respect the results. Its strongest performance was in the capital Bangkok, where it swept all 33 constituencies, according to the preliminary totals.