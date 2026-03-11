ETV Bharat / international

Thai Navy Says Cargo Ship, On Its Way To India, Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz

The vessel Mayuree Naree was heading to Kandla in India. The Thai Navy said 20 sailors have been rescued, search operation is underway for others

Thai Navy Says Cargo Ship Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz
A Thai bulk carrier travelling in the crucial Strait of Hormuz was attacked March 11, with 20 crew members rescued so far, the Thai navy said. (AFP)
author img

By AFP

Published : March 11, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bangkok: A Thai bulk carrier travelling in the crucial Strait of Hormuz was attacked Wednesday, with 20 crew members rescued so far, the Thai navy said.

Photos shared by the Royal Thai Navy showed heavy black smoke billowing from the hull and superstructure of the Thai-registered Mayuree Naree, with life rafts floating in the water.

The vessel "was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz" after departing Khalifa port in the United Arab Emirates, the navy said in a statement.

"The specific details and cause of the attack are currently under investigation," it added. The Omani navy had rescued 20 sailors and "efforts are currently underway to rescue the remaining three crew members", it said.

Iran has launched strikes against its oil-exporting neighbours, threatening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and plunging the global energy economy into crisis.

It was not immediately clear whether the incident was one of three commercial ships that the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre earlier said had been hit in the Gulf on Wednesday.

Ship-tracking websites showed the Mayuree Naree just off the Omani coast in the Strait of Hormuz, moving slowly at little more than one knot. The carrier is 178 metres long and displaces 30,000 tonnes, they said, adding it was on its way to Kandla in India.

The Thai navy said it is owned by a Thai transport company, Precious Shipping. AFP sought comment from the firm in Bangkok but did not receive an immediate response.

Also Read

Indian National Among 4 Injured As Iranian Drones Hit Near Dubai Airport

TAGGED:

THAI NAVY CARGO SHIP ATTACK
CARGO SHIP ATTACK STRAIT OF HORMUZ
IRAN WAR
THAI NAVY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.