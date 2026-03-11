ETV Bharat / international

Thai Navy Says Cargo Ship, On Its Way To India, Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz

A Thai bulk carrier travelling in the crucial Strait of Hormuz was attacked March 11, with 20 crew members rescued so far, the Thai navy said. ( AFP )

Bangkok: A Thai bulk carrier travelling in the crucial Strait of Hormuz was attacked Wednesday, with 20 crew members rescued so far, the Thai navy said. Photos shared by the Royal Thai Navy showed heavy black smoke billowing from the hull and superstructure of the Thai-registered Mayuree Naree, with life rafts floating in the water. The vessel "was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz" after departing Khalifa port in the United Arab Emirates, the navy said in a statement.