ETV Bharat / international

Thai Authorities Hunt For Suspects After An Attack In Troubled South Kills 5 Soldiers

This image taken from video provided by Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 shows a group of the alleged attackers riding on a back of a black pickup truck before they opened fire and threw pipe bombs at soldiers at a security checkpoint in Narathiwat province, Thailand, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. ( AP )

Bangkok: Thai authorities said Thursday they are searching for the people responsible for an attack in the country's troubled deep south region that killed five soldiers and injured several civilians.

About 10 attackers opened fire and threw pipe bombs at soldiers at a security check point near a residential area in Narathiwat province Wednesday evening before fleeing, according to the regional Internal Security Operations Command. It said six civilians were injured during the attack, including a 10-year-old boy who remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Photos released by authorities showed a group identified as the attackers, dressed in black clothing and hats and riding on the back of a black pickup truck. Security officials said the truck was later found abandoned and set on fire about 21 kilometers (13 miles) away from the scene.

They said the attackers had stolen three AK-47 rifles, three bullet proof vests and three mobile phones from the soldiers.

Narathiwat, along with Yala and Pattani, are Thailand's southernmost provinces and are the only ones with Muslim majorities in the predominantly Buddhist nation. Since 2004, the provinces have been the site of a Muslim separatist insurgency that killed thousands.