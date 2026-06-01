ETV Bharat / international

Texas Emerges As US' New Economic Powerhouse Amid California Exodus

Houston: Texas, has emerged as the leading destination for corporate headquarters relocations in the United States, attracting 192 companies since 2018, as businesses continue to move out of California citing high taxes, regulatory burdens and rising operating costs, according to a new study.

The report 'Why Texas? - The Corporate Exodus Continues', released by real estate services firm Partners Real Estate in May, said the migration of companies has accelerated a major shift in the country's economic landscape, with Texas consolidating its position as a preferred hub for business investment.

The figures reveal that Texas has secured 192 corporate headquarters relocations since 2018, with the massive expansion heavily concentrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and Houston areas.

Conversely, California suffered the nation's steepest corporate exodus, with more than 135 major headquarters abandoning the state for Texas alone, alongside a broader wave of departures from the San Francisco Bay Area.

Corporate executives cite California's high state taxes, rigid labour regulations, and soaring business costs as key reasons for relocating operations, the report said.