ETV Bharat / international

Texas Attorney General Launches Probe In 'Ghost Offices' In Alleged H-1B Fraud

Washington: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday launched investigations into 30 businesses in the state on suspected fraud and abuse of the H-1B visa programme by operating “ghost offices”.

The companies under investigation include Tekpro IT LLC, Fame PBX LLC, 1st Ranking Technologies LLC, Qubitz Tech Systems LLC, Blooming Clouds LLC, Virat Solutions, Inc., Oak Technologies Inc, Techpath Inc, and Techquency LLC, a statement from the Texas Attorney General’s office said.

“Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued Civil Investigative Demands (“CIDs”) to nearly 30 North Texas businesses as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected fraud and abuse of the H-1B visa programme,” it said. The statement said these companies are suspected of engaging in fraudulent practices designed to exploit the H-1B visa programme.

“Reports indicate that several of these entities have operated so-called “ghost offices” as a scheme in which businesses falsely represent active operations in order to sponsor foreign workers,” it said.

Paxton, who is contesting the Republican primary for the Senate election, thanked social media influencer Sarah Gonzales for highlighting the alleged irregularities in the H-1B visa programme. “I want to thank @SaraGonzalesTX for her efforts in exposing H-1B fraud across the state,” he said.